U.S. News & World Report has recognized Maury Regional Medical Center (MRMC) as a high performing hospital in the areas of colon cancer surgery, heart failure treatment, kidney failure treatment, stroke treatment, hip fracture treatment and knee replacement for 2022–23.
The annual U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, now in their 33rd year, are designed to assist patients and their physicians in making informed decisions about where to receive quality care for challenging health conditions or common elective procedures.
“Maury Regional Medical Center’s health care team is committed to ensuring all our patients receive the best possible outcomes,” said Maury Regional Health Interim CEO and Chief Medical Officer Martin Chaney, MD.
For the 2022–23 rankings, the Best Hospitals list evaluated hospitals in more than 30 medical and surgical services. The list’s methodology are based largely on objective measures, such as survival rates, patient experience, level of nursing care and how successfully each hospital helps patients return home.
To calculate the rankings for overall performance, specialties, states and metro areas, U.S. News evaluated each hospital’s performance using a variety of measures from data provided by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, American Hospital Association, professional organizations and medical specialists. In the areas of procedures and conditions, the ratings are based on objective patient care measures.
For more information about the 2022–23 rankings by U.S. News & World Report, visit Health.USNews.com/Best-Hospitals.
—MRMC
