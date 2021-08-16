U.S. News & World Report has recognized Maury Regional Medical Center (MRMC) as a high performing hospital in the areas of colon cancer surgery, heart failure treatment, kidney failure treatment and knee replacement for 2021-22.
The annual U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, now in their 32nd year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or common elective procedures.
“The team at Maury Regional Medical Center is committed to ensuring the best possible outcomes for our patients across all service lines and specialty areas,” said Maury Regional Health CEO Alan Watson. “This recognition from U.S. News & World Report is a testament to that dedication and the hard work of our physicians, employees and volunteers.”
For the 2021-22 rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,750 medical centers nationwide in 15 specialties and 17 procedures and conditions. In the 15 specialty areas, 175 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty. In rankings by state and metro area, U.S. News recognized hospitals as high performing across multiple areas of care.
“This year’s expanded report from U.S. News includes new ratings for important procedures and conditions to help each patient pick the right hospital for the type of care they need,” said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. “Hospitals faced incredible challenges this past year and the best of them have provided great care throughout the pandemic and continue to offer excellent care today.”
The U.S. News Best Hospitals methodologies in most areas of care are based largely on objective measures, such as risk-adjusted survival and discharge-to-home rates, volume and quality of nursing, among other care-related indicators. The list was produced by U.S. News with research organization RTI International.
For more information about the 2021-22 rankings by U.S. News & World Report, visit Health.USNews.com/Best-Hospitals.
