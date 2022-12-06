Giles County citizens filled the south end of the Pulaski Square Dec. 1 to cap off an evening of festivities with the annual Christmas Tree and Courthouse lighting.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest
- City Council Discusses North First Street String Lighting
- Ushering In a Giles County Christmas
- Bobcat, Raider Seniors to Play, Cheer in East-West All-Star Game Friday
- State Senate Update: Tennessee Department of Education Seeking $353.3M Budget Increase
- Bobcats Hold Off Falcons Down the Stretch
- 22nd Judicial District to Honor Victims of Homicide
- Free Dental Day Serves More Than 200
- Build With Us Proposal Prioritizes Roads, Bridges, Choice Lanes for Tennesseans
- EDC Hears Project Updates
- American Legion Accepting Applications for Oratorical Scholarship Contest
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.