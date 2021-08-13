The University of Tennessee, Knoxville’s College of Architecture and Design has announced the appointment of Giles County native Jason Young as the 12th dean of the college, according to Provost John Zomchick.
“Jason will bring a compelling vision for design education, conviction of the important role to be played by design across the university, and a strong commitment to community engagement as he begins his tenure as the next dean of the College of Architecture and Design,” Zomchick said. “He enters that role, moreover, with broad support and deep familiarity with all of the college’s constituencies. I look forward to his leadership of the college as our university embarks on its new strategic vision.”
Since 2014, Young has served as professor and director of the college’s School of Architecture. During his tenure, the school has been nationally ranked numerous times and named a “Most Hired From” program by DesignIntelligence. Enrollment in the school has climbed to today’s largest class with the highest GPA, and over the past eight years, a record number of students and faculty in the school have earned the acclaimed Fulbright Award.
“I am honored to be given the opportunity to lead the College of Architecture and Design as the next dean,” said Young. “I already know that creatives from our four schools have the capacity to further enrich communities by advancing the role design practices play in building more just and promising futures. I look forward to empowering and challenging the college to increase this capacity. Diverse conversations and collaborations give us a strong base from which to speculate, envision and lead. This can be true on our campus, in the state of Tennessee and within the southeast region. By setting a strong example in our own territory, I feel we can be, and should be a leader among design schools. I am excited to build on the momentum established by Dean Poole and would like to thank him for his leadership over the past 10 years,” he said.
In addition to his leadership as director, Young has more than 25 years of teaching experience and achieved numerous teaching accolades, including the 2013 Howard Friedman Visiting Associate Professor of Practice at the University of California, Berkeley, and visiting professor at the Schwerpunkt Holz in Murau, Austria.
Young holds a Master of Architecture from Rice University and a Bachelor of Science in Architecture from the Georgia Institute of Technology.
He is the son of Peggy Young of Pulaski and Bill Young and wife Debbie of the Beech Hill community.
—archdesign.utk.edu
