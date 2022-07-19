Welcoming Childress are (from left) Legion Adjutant Diana Stillman, Sons of the American Legion member Rory Holley, Veterans Alliance Chaplain and County Commissioner Tommy Pollard, Legionnaire Solon Holt, Legionnaire James Stillman, Paula Bogart, Legionnaire Chuck Bogart, Childress, Alsup, Legion Auxiliary member Darlene Holley and Giles County Clerk and Legion Auxiliary member Carol Wade. Giles VSO / Submitted