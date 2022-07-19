Many of our country’s veterans experience serious problems with post traumatic stress disorder caused by their military experiences and issues re-entering civilian life.
On July 8, Giles County Veterans Service Officer Barry Alsup received a phone call asking for help in locating a suitable camp site for a veteran coming through Giles County on a bicycle to raise awareness to the 22 veterans who take their lives each day.
Ardmore Mayor Mike Magnuson and the folks of Ardmore hosted him the previous night. After discussions with County Executive Melissa Greene, Pulaski Mayor Pat Ford and Giles County Commissioner Roger Reedy, we were able to set him up at New Canaan Ranch where he was given shelter Friday night.
Dave Childress spent his service in the United States Army’s 82nd Airborne. Himself being a survivor of a suicide attempt, Childress wanted to raise awareness of this problem to others. He left Fort Meyers, Fla., riding a bicycle and pulling two small carts containing his belongings. His goal is Oregon.
When he reached Giles County, he had already traveled 800 miles. As Childress passed through Pulaski, he stopped at American Legion Post 60, where he met several Pulaski citizens and toured the old historical building.
