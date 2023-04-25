The Second Annual Vicky Garland Memorial Pow Wow will take place this weekend, April 29-30, at the Giles County Agri Park.
Event Organizer Peggy Tatum welcomes the Giles and surrounding communities to this unique happening.
“A Pow Wow is like a celebration — like a big party,” Tatum shared. “There’s dancing, there’s drumming, there’s vendors, and you just come out and enjoy, giving the public an opportunity to learn about the culture and the traditions of Native American life. It’s a big family-friendly, community event.”
The event’s namesake celebrates Vicky Garland, who served as the Trail of Tears Interpretive Center’s Cherokee Board Member for more than 20 years. Tatum said Garland’s efforts in helping highlight the Trail of Tears was a passion she worked hard for.
“Vicky was from Lawrence County, but she worked extensively here in Giles County and even with people in Washington, D.C., with the National Park Service, and helped in mapping the actual Trail of Tears through Giles and Lawrence counties. She was an integral part of the board and the founders getting this Memorial going. She contracted COVID in 2020 and she passed away in 2021. So, when we did the very next Pow Wow, moving it to the new venue, we decided to ask her family if they would mind if we named the Pow Wow after her.”
Moving the event to the larger Agri Park allows for more vendors and more attendees.
“The last one we had couldn’t fit as many vendors as wanted to come,” Tatum said. “Because everyone comes to see those Native American vendors. They like the skins and the crafts that they do. [The Agri Park] worked really well for us last year.”
Attendees can visit these numerous vendors and enjoy food options including Traditional Native American fry bread, barbecue and other options.
Admission is only $5 and children under 6 are admitted free. Gates will be open to the public from 10a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, April 29-30.
The Giles County Trail of Tears Memorial Interpretive Center, 220 Stadium St., Pulaski, will also be open both days for touring.
