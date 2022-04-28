The inaugural Vicky Garland Memorial Pow Wow will be held Saturday, April 30, and Sunday, May 1, at the Giles County Agri Park.
The event, hosted by the Giles County Trail of Tears Interpretive Center, will feature Native American drummers, dancers, singers and storytellers throughout the weekend. Guest dancers are encouraged to participate during called dances and performer breaks.
The grand entry will take place at 11 a.m. each day.
Performers include Walking Thunder drumming, Head Lady Cricket Waddell, Head Man Johnny Rains, MC Justin Fry, AD David Waddell, Singer Cabot Bardon and Storyteller Foy Southard.
A birds of prey show led by Rachel Lee of David Crockett State Park will be a highlight on Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. Tomahawk throwing competitions will be held both days at 3:30 p.m. Flint knapping and tomahawk throwing demonstrations will run throughout the day and vendors will be on hand selling native arts and crafts, as well as food.
Attendees are also invited to visit the Trail of Tears Interpretive Center during the weekend, where a new exhibit featuring the seven clans of the Cherokee will be unveiled. The exhibit features a collection of skins and masks on loan from Ray Pennington, a Cherokee artist who created the pieces with animals such as coyote, deer, bear, wolf, bird and fox to represent each of the seven clans.
The Pow Wow runs from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday at the Agri Park. Admission is $5 for ages 13 and older and $3 for children, ages 6-12, and seniors, age 55-plus. Children under 6 admitted free. Admission includes entry to the Interpretive Center, located at 220 Stadium St. in Pulaski.
