Last weekend’s inaugural Vicky Garland Memorial Pow Wow featured Native American dancers, singing, drumming and storytelling. The dancers showcased different styles of dance, including grass dances, a sneak-up dance and other traditional dance types. Children were entertained with a candy dance, songs about animals and a presentation by Crockett Park Manager Rachel Lee, who shared information and a close-up encounter with two of the park’s resident birds of prey, a red-tailed hawk and a barred owl. In addition, attendees visited vendor booths selling Native American products such as drums, jewelry and food. A tomahawk and knife-throwing activity was popular as well. The event was well-attended with crowds of more than 500 people enjoying the weekend.
Katie Whitfield / Pulaski Citizen
