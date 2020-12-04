Join the Giles County Public Library and The Snail on the Wall Bookstore as they co-host a Virtual Book Talk with Robert Bailey Monday, Dec. 7, at 6 p.m.
Bailey will share his newest novel, “The Golfer’s Carol.”
To register, visit the Eventbrite page at shorturl.at/i0356 or by searching for Robert Bailey on Eventbrite.com. A Zoom link will be emailed to registered users prior to the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.