In recognition of her years of service and devotion to the Giles County Senior Center, the organization recently renamed one of its meeting rooms in honor of Vivian Sims (center).
She is congratulated by Senior Center Assistant Director Avis Hambric (left) and Director Jim Gerlach.
A special invitation was offered to Giles County Chamber and Senior Citizen Advisory Board members, as well as all Giles County seniors. Submitted
