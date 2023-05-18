VFW Post 4577 and its Auxiliary will once again place flags on the graves of veterans in Maplewood Cemetery and Giles Memory Gardens ahead of Memorial Day. But they need your help.
Anyone willing to volunteer is asked to assemble at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at Maplewood Cemetery in Pulaski. Groups and individuals of all ages are welcome!
Flags are also available to family members for placement on veterans’ graves in other Giles County cemeteries. To pick-up a flag from Peggy Malone at People’s Choice Realty, call 931-703-9496; or call Margia Trotter at 638-3740 to make arrangements to get one from her.
The flags will be the families’ to keep.
—VFW Post 4577
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.