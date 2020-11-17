If you do, then consider making a difference in the life of a senior citizen or person with a disability by contributing to the Area Agency on Aging & Disability’s “Santa for a Senior or Person With a Disability Program.”
Last year, through support from people in the community like you, the AAAD was able to provide 75 individuals across our 13-county area with a Christmas, which not only included a needed gift item, but also much-needed food and personal hygiene items.
People who will receive Christmas gifts are those who AAAD staff have identified as low-income and/or who have no family or other social support system during the holidays.
You can be a “SANTA” for someone in need by contacting the AAAD office by Nov. 20! It only takes $25 to adopt a person, but extra donations are always welcome to help purchase the extra food and household items needed.
For more information, contact Kim Waldrum at 931-379-2938 or kwaldrum@sctdd.org, or Glenda Porterfield at 931-379-2941or gporterfield@sctdd.org.
Donations are welcome or you may purchase gifts yourself. Mail donations to South Central Tennessee Development District, Attn: Santa Program, 101 Sam Watkins Blvd., Mt. Pleasant, TN 38474. Gifts must be delivered to the SCTDD office or the Giles Senior Center by Dec. 4.
—AAAD
