Christmas time is here again my friends and it is the most wonderful time of the year — said no one in 2020.
This year, to say the least, has been quite the bummer. Whoever scheduled a pandemic, an economic crisis, civil unrest and an election in the same year should be tarred and feathered, fired or at least have their head examined. (And if that is you God, I sincerely apologize and ask you to reserve the lightning strike for say someone more resembling of the Wet Bandits in Home Alone.)
I’m writing to you from my humble abode in my sweatpants because yes, you guessed it, I have come down with Covid-19, or “Da’ Rona” as many within my circles have nicknamed it. By now I know you are getting that funny look on your face and letting out a good ole’ Cousin Eddie, “You serious, Clark?” Yes, my wife and I have been carefully following all of the protocols of masking, social distancing, sanitizing, etc. But much like getting bitten in “The Walking Dead,” I figured it was going to get me some time.
Now, I must say I have been well blessed with my Covid-19 experience thus far. My virus experience has felt similarly in ways to having a rough winter’s flu. I have by no means been one who has been as harshly affected by this awful virus as others have. I have lost friends and have had family hospitalized due to it.
But losing your senses of smell and taste and freedom to just go at your own will do make life a lot more depressing. Therefore, we must take the wise words of the King Parrot-Head, Pirate and Poet Jimmy Buffett, “If we couldn’t laugh, we would all go insane.”
So, though you might feel like the Grinch stole your Christmas, your crapper’s full, and you are more ready to say “Bah Humbug” or “Oh Fudge” than ever before, join me in a PULASKI CITIZEN Christmas music list bent for the more humorous side of the holidays.
Here is a list of novelty Christmas tunes that have made me, my family and friends laugh over the years. Not all of them are probably intended to be funny, but when you hear my thinking out, I believe these will give you a chuckle to make your holiday belly jiggle like a bowl full of jelly and help you through this crazy Christmas, or if you are celebrating Hanukkah or in Quarantine, these eight crazy nights.
1. Merry Christmas From the Family — Robert Earl Keene
The great Texas Country Americana singer-songwriter Robert Earl Keene felt compelled to write a Christmas song matching more of the Holidays he had experienced throughout his life rather than the traditional classics penned by greats like Irving Berlin. What came out is a Christmas that could be set straight in the heart of Pulaski, Tenn., with references to tobacco, alcohol, feminine hygiene products, blended families and motor-homes. Take a listen… but maybe without the small children around.
2. I’m Gonna Lasso Santa — Brenda Lee
I might have less friends by the time I am finished with this list, but this has to be the weirdest Christmas song I have heard, within reason, even if Brenda Lee is probably considered a classic Christmas “lady” crooner these days. The song begins with a haunting steel guitar run that will jolt the heart of any County-and-Western music lover. But, from there the lyrics become a bit odd when Lee describes her intentions to kidnap Santa and possibly shoot him with a water pistol because there are other kids she knows he never goes to see. While the altruistic sentiment of making sure every child has a little something at Christmas is extremely admirable, I feel Lee could have just shared her toys or wrote a letter to Santa regarding the plight of others — just saying. However, for some reason, this song has brought much awkward laughter to my wife and I thus far in Christmas 2020, and maybe it will for you.
3. Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer — Elmo and Patsy
The great American tale of an inebriated grandma walking in the cold winter snow who soon finds her fate when she is run over by some reckless reindeer of the big guy himself.
Now I have never experienced a drunken grandmother within my family, nor a Christmas motor-vehicle accident involving Capreolinae (reindeer subfamily) and an irresponsible senior adult with the delivery route of an over achieving drugged-up truck driver, but hearing this song all my life can only make a boy wish he could witness a Christmas nightmare this cataclysmic. (Yes, being stuck in my house with Covid and crime drama television has me a little dark and twisted this Christmas.)
4. I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas — Gayla Peevey
Only a child could bring forth the request of a Hippo for Christmas. Anyone who has tried to get furniture through a door would find this request absolutely absurd. If your whiney, ungrateful child is asking for such an animal for Christmas, go to the internet and find the late 1990s/early 2000’s Tamagotchi handheld digital pet. If you and they can get through an evening of that stupid thing asking to be fed and watered, you deserve a Hippo and all the ridiculous food and living cost that would come with it.
5. Dominick the Donkey — Lou Monte
Yes, another crazy animal Christmas song that has nothing to do with a reindeer, but I can still hear my father singing this along with the car radio or around the house at Christmas time. Loosely based on the Italian folklore and Christmas symbol, this international Christmas tune describes Dominick the donkey helping St. Nick deliver presents to children throughout Italy. So, whereas this song and symbol may not be in your normal repertoire of Christmas traditions, it may bode well for those of you who cross Giles County’s northern border annually for the celebration of Dominick’s and his horse lady friends’ offspring.
6. All I Want for Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth — Spike Jones
This is the song that many children have unfortunately felt deep within their souls during those awkward snaggle-tooth and fairy visiting years. Whereas there have been many covers of this tune, Spike Jones’ original version is definitely the most… unique. So this Holiday, in the sentiments of The Band’s Up On Cripple Creek, you and your mate get back to your shack and put Spike Jones on the box, or iPhone. You may not like the way Jones sings, but maybe you can stand to hear him talk through this Christmas comedy recording.
7. Santa Claus Is Watching You — Ray Stevens
Country comedy legend Ray Stevens takes the intimidating tactic used by many families toward children throughout the Holidays to ensure good behavior to a whole new level by applying it toward a lover potentially guilty of infidelity. And with the number of crime-dramas I have watched during Covid, I have to say this is a much wiser approach to leave your cheating lover up to Santa rather than some of the crazy things that have played out in these shows. Man, I really got to get out of the house.
8. The Chanukah Song — Adam Sandler
Diversity is key to any great music list, so we must put on our yarmulkes and go for the greatest non-Christmas Holiday song ever to be written by a comedy genius himself… well, unless you have watched his more recent movie releases. However, if you want to remember the greatness that was Adam Sandler, look no further than this ode to the festival of lights and his long list of Jewish celebrities who too share in observing eight crazy nights. Not too shabby!
9. Santa Claus Is Thumbing to Town — Relient K
For the punk rockers in the room, here is an attempt to give you a shout out this holiday with a Relient K tune about pretty much the whole Claus operation becoming a nightmare on Christmas eve. Toys on fire, elves who cannot be trusted, screaming Mrs. Claus, sick reindeer and the sleigh in the shop… why I would say this song seems like a pretty good fit for 2020.
10. Christmas in Hollis — Run-D.M.C.
This song may not have been intended to be a funny Christmas tune, but man the visuals in the song make me laugh every time I listen. Set to the musical sampling of the Muscle Shoals great Clarence Carter’s risqué Christmas hit Back Door Santa, the kings of rock and rap invite you to walk this way with them, in your Adidas, through a park in Hollis-Queens where Santa is hanging out with an ill reindeer and over to Run’s house where mom is cooking up some chicken, collard greens, rice and mac-n-cheese. Mmmhmmm! So, if you find it tricky to rock a rhyme that is right on time, just blast out this hard hitting Christmas classic. And the PULASKI CITIZEN’s Publisher would like to remind readers that “it’s like that, and that’s the way it is.”
Bonus) Lit This Year — Florida Georgia Line
I am not an avid fan of this current Country music act, though I have been known to indulge in a few lines of some of their more popular tunes during the dog days of Summer. However, I heard this song the other night while watching a Christmas special on television and could not help but laugh. So, here’s to you if you like your eggnog a little stronger, but please, keep it under control and do not drive. Just stay lit beside your lights at home and we will all have a much better holiday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.