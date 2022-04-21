In a double-ring ceremony on March 19, 2022, at Roswell Historic Cottage in Roswell, Ga., Kody Wayne Phillips of Atlanta and his bride Natalie Jean Hale of Roswell were united in marriage.
Mark Lewington officiated the ceremony.
Mr. Phillips is the son of Michelle and Hinton Petty of Murfreesboro and Kenneth Wayne Phillips of Pulaski; and the grandson of Judy and Dwight Goodman of Lascassas, Isaac and Sheila Brownlow of Bakersfield, Calif., John E. Phillips Jr. of Pulaski, and the late Jean Phillips.
He is a 2011 graduate of Middle Tennessee Christian School in Murfreesboro, as well as Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business. He is employed in sales for a mechanical contractor in the Metro Atlanta area.
Mrs. Phillips is the daughter of Scott and Kirsten Hale of Roswell, Ga., and the granddaughter of the lates Ben and Jean Hale and the lates Howard and Maria Mendler.
She is a 2011 graduate of Fellowship Christian School in Roswell, Ga., as well as the University of Alabama at Tuscaloosa, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in business. She is employed in sales.
Attending the bride as maid of honor was Sara Snider. Matron of honor was Christina Alo. Bridesmaids were Katie O’Rielly and Brittany Dingier. Flower girl was Vaida Shook of Pulaski, niece of the groom.
Best man was the groom’s brother, Grant Petty. Serving as groomsmen were Tyler Williams, Dylan Minnich, and Max Katelouzos.
The couple will reside in Woodstock, Ga
