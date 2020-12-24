Inside this week's edition of the PULASKI CITIZEN are 16 pages of Christmas Greetings filled to bursting with parade winners, numerous submissions from local students, the Evergreen Expedition and greetings from local businesses. All have one thing in common — they have the Christmas Spirit! Just as these students in Krisin Ellis' class at Minor Hill School do.
Kristin Ellis’ first grade “Owlets” at Minor Hill School “read a darling story of how a young girl and her mother are enjoying the sights and sounds of the holiday. Everyone she meets, she shares her Christmas spirit. Our class used our senses to tell a way they have the Christmas spirit.”
Wheeler Johnson — I hear the spirit when I hear Christmas music.
Caden Gibbons — I feel the spirit when my family comes over.
Easton Jarrell — I feel the spirit when I go to church.
Kayden Adams — I feel the spirit when I see my grandparents and my mother.
Kylie Adams — I feel the spirit when I spend time with my family.
Emma Collins — I feel the spirit when I cuddle up in my blanket.
Brenton Carlisle — I feel the spirit when my mama makes a cake.
Jordyn Sharp — I hear the spirit when my parents talk about Christmas.
Hayden Conner — I taste the spirit when my mama makes cookies.
Kaleb Adams — I hear the spirit when I hear Christmas bells.
—Minor Hill School
