When it comes to staying on top of your health, it is crucial to meet regularly with your primary care provider so you can manage, identify and/or prevent underlying health conditions.
“Your annual wellness visit is a key component of your overall health,” said Robert E. Bilbao, M.D., a board-certified specialist in family medicine who sees patients at Maury Regional Medical Group Primary Care in Mount Pleasant. “These visits play a significant role in ensuring you have no underlying health conditions that need to be addressed and, if there are any, identifying and helping you to manage them before they can escalate into serious problems.”
During your exam, your primary care provider will most likely:
• Take your blood pressure
• Check your height, weight, eyes and ears
• Check your abdomen, thyroid glands and lymph nodes for abnormalities
• Listen to your heart and lungs
• Ask to schedule a blood draw to assess common health indicators, such as glucose and cholesterol
• Ask about any chronic conditions you are managing
• Provide personalized advice, including a schedule for preventive screenings and immunizations, outlining goals to improve your overall health and referring you to a specialist if needed
Your provider will also ask questions about your personal medical history and lifestyle as well as your overall family health history. It’s important to have an honest discussion with your provider so you can both be aware of any conditions or diseases you may be at greater risk for inheriting or developing.
This assessment will help you and your provider know what areas to keep an eye on, what goals to set (e.g., increasing exercise, quitting smoking or cutting back on alcohol consumption) and when you may need certain health screenings, such as a CT lung screening to assess your lung cancer risk or an ultrasound to determine your stroke risk.
Make sure to bring a list of any questions you have about your health and don’t be afraid to ask follow-up questions for clarification. You should also bring a list of current medications and supplements you are taking and their dosages. Bring a pen and paper to take notes so you can refer back to your discussion later.
“It’s important to keep a wellness visit on your calendar every year or more frequently if your doctor advises,” Dr. Bilbao says. “Even if you consider yourself to be a healthy individual, an annual visit is extremely beneficial as it can help to diagnose an underlying condition you may be unaware of or provide affirmation that you are on the right track.”
For more information about Maury Regional Medical Group primary care practices in southern Middle Tennessee or to find a provider near you, visit MauryRegionalMedicalGroup.com.
—MRMG
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.