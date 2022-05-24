The Giles Chamber hosted a Lemonade Day May 20 as part of a national youth entrepreneurship program. More than 20 lemonade stands were set up around the county, all of which received outstanding community support. The county’s third grade classes each created a stand as part of the program, along with homeschool and 4-H families. The program teaches students about cost of goods, marketing, profits and other entrepreneurial skills. It encourages the students to consider how they will save money, share and spend their proceeds, and a portion of the proceeds were donated to charities. Local businesses supported the event by serving as mentors for the booths. Barbara Harmon / Pulaski Citizen
