The wait is over, and the time is now for SunDrop Fest 2022 happening this Saturday, June 11, in Downtown Pulaski all around the Square.
“We are in the final countdown,” Historic Downtown Pulaski Director Makenna Edde said. “We have daily updates on our social media accounts and are trying to keep sundropfest.com as updated as possible so be sure to check those out.”
Each week the PULASKI CITIZEN has spotlighted feature events and entertainment so you can have your day all planned out.
Here is one more piece of advice for you to prepare in advance: do not eat before the festival.
The SunDrop Fest will have ample food selections and cuisine for you to pick and choose.
Those vendors include Kona Ice, Brawner’s Concessions, Lil “O’s” Rotisserie and More, Grub on Hubzz, Bull on the Run, Dippin’ Dots, Papa Greg and Big John’s Firehouse, Señor Lopez Mexican Grill, Lirette’s Cajun Seafood, Two Dames with Dawgs, Munchies Wild Waffle Cone and Street Treats.
Giles Chamber is still accepting vendors so that list is only expected to grow.
In honor of the event, Reeves Drug Store will be serving up SunDrop Floats and SunDrop Snow Cones.
Other exciting additions to the festival include Kitchen 218 having a mechanical bull from 7-10 p.m. on North First Street in front of its storefront, and the Historic Tours that will begin at the Giles County Public Library at 3 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Stop by for a tour of Downtown Pulaski, the Courthouse and Antoinette Hall.
The SunDrop Fest is expected to be quite grand and will require a great deal of effort to host such a magnificent event. That’s why the Giles Chamber is currently accepting volunteers.
“If any students or Tennessee Promise students are in need of some volunteer hours, we would love the help at SunDrop Fest,” Edde said. “Feel free to reach out to me anytime.”
For anyone interested in volunteering at the festival, email Edde at [email protected] or call the chamber at 363-3789.
If you have any questions or need more information, contact Edde with the details provided above. Information may also be found on the Historic Downtown Pulaski Facebook page or at sundropfest.com.
