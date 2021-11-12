William Branch Giles DAR Chapter celebrates its 10th Anniversary at Lairdland Aug. 28 with special guests, TNSDAR Organizing General Merryanne Pierson and speaker Lawrence County Historian Curtis Peters. Regent Jean Sims presented Organizing Regent Faye Henson with her 50-plus years membership certificate in DAR. She also presented organizing member Benita Roleau with a certificate for Historic Restoration. Roleau welcomed everyone to her home and told the history of Lairdland. Acting Chaplain Charlotte Stelle conducted a memorial service for the five organizing chapter members who have died: Lanette Forsome Cassell, Donette Clark Sellers, Mary Ann Karnes, Jean Kilgo Robertson and Carolyn Rebecca Bryant. Each of these ladies played an important part in making the William Branch Giles chapter a success in the Giles County community and in carrying out the principles of DAR. William Branch Giles DAR / Submitted
