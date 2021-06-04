Wise Ant General Store & Bakery Celebrates Ribbon Cutting

Wise Ant General Store & Bakery hosts a ribbon cutting ceremony performed by the Giles Chamber May 5. Celebrating are Waylon Denton, Duane Cox, Cheyenne Webb, Joni Ward, Heather Ayres, Casey Cardin, Lauren Cox, Tom Guthrie, Doug Newberry, Candace Bennett, Keith Bennett, Jack Bennett, April Bennett, Zoey Griffin, Billy Kennedy, Jason Doggett, Betty Guthrie, Anniston Davis, Joe Guthrie, Denton Davis, Jason Guthrie, Tonya Guthrie, Reanna Guthrie, Meghan Childers and Hayley Holt. Wise Ant General Store & Bakery is located at 2886 Bryson Road in Ardmore. GC Chamber / Submitted
