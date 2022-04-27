Wolf Gap celebrates Earth Day April 23 with a variety of activities including a plant walk, seed bomb making and crafts featuring photosensitive cyanotype dye.
Families enjoyed a bucolic Earth Day at the Wolf Gap campus Saturday while enjoying delicious treats and nature’s beauty.
Wolf Gap Executive Director Kelly Hamlin planned activities throughout the day, including demonstrating water testing techniques at the property’s creek
Native Plants were the focus of a plant walk led by Kyle Lybarger of Native Habitat Project and a talk given by Alicia Allen.
“Kyle’s work at Wolf Gap is funded by a SHARP grant through Humanities Tennessee,” Hamlin said.
Attendees were able to make relief prints using photosensitive cyanotype dye and a variety of natural materials to create keepsake textile items. Everyone marveled as the sun turned the fabric blue where the dye was applied, leaving white shadow outlines in areas that were covered.
Local vendors were on hand selling cottage products, produce, art kits and plants.
Wolf Gap provided an assortment of free seeds and a “seed bomb” making activity as well.
