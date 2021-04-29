Wolf Gap has, for many years, served the Giles County community as an educational outreach center, hosting events focused on local history and nature. During the COVID-19 shutdown, the non-profit has quietly been working on building an impressive new building to house its educational programming, as well as developing a set of walking trails open to the public.
Wolf Gap held a ribbon cutting with the Giles Chamber to unveil their new Education Center April 21, and will host a free community Open House Saturday, May 15, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. with public programs and activities as well as lunch for sale.
“The new Education Center is a community resource,” Executive Director Kelly Fisk Hamlin said. “The center, with its classrooms and porches, as well as the lawns, will be available by reservation for public use. Our classrooms and large Center Point room are also available for rental by the public.”
The 15,000-square-foot building was constructed on the six-acre property over the last year by Brindley Construction.
Wolf Gap, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, hosts public educational events throughout the year, including festivals and a summer camp. The property is a popular destination for field trips, for both homeschool groups and school classes.
Hamlin imagines the campus being used by the public for a multitude of activities such as birthday parties, classes, community expos or even to host archery competitions.
During public hours, visitors can now enjoy 1.5 miles of bush-hogged walking trails through scenic fields. Leashed dogs are allowed on the property, and shady picnic areas are available. Visitors may find trail maps, family-friendly scavenger hunts and more information at wolfgaptn.com/trails or at the Education Center.
The Education Center features a welcoming lobby that leads to two gallery spaces, which will house rotating exhibitions. One of the first exhibits will feature items uncovered by archaeologists from New South Associates who surveyed the footprint of the building prior to construction.
These artifacts include pieces of pottery, tools and arrowheads. According to Hamlin, “the archaeologists concluded that during the Archaic Period and the Early Woodland period, groups of people came to Wolf Gap periodically to rest and work on flint-knapping to create or repair their stone tools and weapons.
“Over a period of around 7,000 years during the prehistoric period, people intermittently used Wolf Gap as a camp site in the course of hunting, gathering, toolmaking, trading or traveling.”
According to Hamlin, Wolf Gap is named after the nearby historic Wolf Gap community, which she says “was a predominantly African-American farming community established after the Civil War, with churches, schools and cemeteries. Local legend tells of a white wolf who lived in the gap between two steep ridges at the head of the Wolf Gap Road.”
Beginning May 1, Wolf Gap will be open during public hours every Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday from noon-4 p.m. Visit wolfgaptn.com, find them on Facebook or call 931-292-3733 for the most up-to-date hours, as they will change seasonally.)
Wolf Gap is located at 2718 Tarpley Shop Road in Pulaski.
