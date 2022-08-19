Five Giles County historic cemeteries will benefit from hands-on cemetery preservation workshops this September and October. Local non-profit Wolf Gap is leading the workshops, supported by a grant from Humanities Tennessee.
The workshops will take place at John Laird Family Cemetery, Brick Church Community Cemetery, Phoenix Chapel Cemetery, Indian Creek M.B. Church Cemetery and Powell Chapel Memorial Cemetery. The selected cemeteries submitted applications for participation and were selected based on their historic significance and the state of their historic headstones.
Participating groups will work alongside Wolf Gap volunteers in a two-hour hands-on workshop at their cemetery, reviewing cemetery research methods and using the highest quality supplies to safely clean historic headstones. At the conclusion of the workshop, each group will receive its own “cemetery cleanup kit” including supplies and a step-by-step booklet for their continued use to maintain their cemetery.
If you’re interested in learning about best practices for headstone care but you are not affiliated with one of the cemeteries, you can still participate in one of the workshops. Contact Kelly Hamlin for more information at [email protected] or 931-292-3733.
This project is funded in part by a grant from Humanities Tennessee, an independent affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH), as part of the American Rescue Plan (ARP) and the NEH Sustaining the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan (SHARP) initiative.
Learn more about Wolf Gap’s work at wolfgaptn.com, by visiting Wolf Gap at 2718 Tarpley Shop Road, Pulaski, or calling 931-292-3733.
Wolf Gap’s walking trails and picnic areas are open seven days a week from 10 a.m.-dusk, and its Education Center with free local history exhibits is open Saturdays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sundays from noon-4 p.m.
—Wolf Gap
