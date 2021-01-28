WoW 943 Makes Donations

The Woodmen of the World Chapter 943 of Pulaski presents checks to three local non-profit organizations the week before Christmas. Toys for Tots, The Pouring Spot and Giles Fraternal Order of Police each received a $500 check, while $300 also recently went to NHC, Pulaski for supplies in battling the COVID-19 pandemic. Taking part in the presentation are (from left) Woodmen of the World Chapter 943 President Paul T. Van Manen, Toys for Tots Coordinator David Bailey, The Pouring Spot CEO Renee Malone, Giles County Sheriff Kyle Helton and Woodmen of the World member Bob Swinea. Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.