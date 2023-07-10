Mrs. Clement’s fifth grade class at Richland Elementary School partners with the Pulaski Citizen May 12 to sell lemonade at the “Be Our Zest” lemonade stand, raising funds for Community RFD.
The class presents the check to Pulaski Citizen Advertising Representative Tiffany Hagood.
