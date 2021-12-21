Coming to you from a snowy road just outside the North Pole, Santa Claus is riding in his sleigh, blasting sounds from towns like Detroit, Memphis, Muscle Shoals, Macon and New Orleans, bringing his top Christmas songs’ list straight to you.
In past years, we have covered multiple genres of the music industry, bringing forth renditions of Christmas classics as well as holiday originals that have held their right as season staples. This year’s Christmas music playlist is no exception as we explore some of the United States’ greatest ambassadors and treasures of American music, artists representing Funk, Jazz, R&B and Soul. So, pump up the volume and shake a leg as you enjoy these 21 Christmas jams during the 2021 holiday season.
1. “The Christmas Song” — Nat King Cole
An absolute Christmas classic, Cole’s rendition, first recorded by him in 1946, is a staple of the holiday that often battles at the top of many playlists as the greatest Christmas song of all time. Cole’s smooth delivery warms the heart as much as the words and music of this seasonal favorite. Put this one on, sit beside someone you love under the glow of the Christmas lights while sipping something warm, and all will seem right with the world.
2. “This Christmas” — Donny Hathaway
Man, I absolutely love this song! Hathaway’s beautiful 1970 Christmas tune pairs great out on a late-night drive with the one you love perusing the rows of lights around the town. Listening to Hathaway’s soulful delivery will make you feel like Christmas and make your heart smile.
3. “Merry Christmas Baby” — Otis Redding
Otis Redding is the absolute best male voice to ever grace the genres of Soul and R&B, and if you disagree, I will fight you! You feel every emotion in his voice any time you hear one of his classics. This song has been covered by the likes of Chuck Berry, Tina Turner, Bruce Springsteen, Sheryl Crow and the King, Elvis Presley, but none quite do it justice, in my opinion, in comparison to the 1967 Redding recording. So turn on this Christmas love song and snuggle up next to your honey underneath some mistletoe. Long live the King of Soul, Mr. Pitiful himself — Otis Redding.
4. All I Want for Christmas Is You — Mariah Carey
While in recent years I have heard some debate over love or hatred for this tune, there is no doubt that this more modern (1994) R&B Christmas classic, paying homage to the R&B/Pop holiday hits of the 1960s, is as iconic and synonymous with the holiday as the beautiful voice of the amazing artist that renders it. To prove how much this song is now woven into the DNA of the Christmas season, Carey’s version even hit Billboard’s Hot 100 chart for the first time in 2019, 25 years after the song’s original release. You cannot enter a shopping center during December without hearing it blast every hour, even other covers of it rendered by artists like Kelly Clarkson, Lady A and Michael Buble. But, if you are one of those like I who love this fun song, hearing it throughout the Christmas season will have your heart warming like a teenager in puppy love.
5. “What Christmas Means to Me” — Stevie Wonder
I have never heard a Stevie Wonder song I did not like, and this 1967 Motown Christmas hit is no exception. It has all the trappings of Wonder’s signature songs, that being his iconic electric piano work, a great groove with the guitar, bass and percussion, as well as his early harmonica work on his hits. Other notable artists with solid covers of this holiday hit include John Legend, Cee Lo Green and Michael McDonald. But, with Wonder’s rendition, you just cannot help but feel good and want to dance with the ones you love when you hear this “wonder”ful Christmas classic.
6. “Hey Santa Claus” — The Moonglows
A popular song pick for Christmas movies such as National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation and Home Alone, this is a quintessential doo-wop style, R&B holiday hit. Along with the signature vocal style belting out the familiar request for Santa to bring the singer’s baby back, this song has groovy instrumentation including a boss saxophone solo that is straight fire. So, if you are pining over a past love this Christmas, here is a humorous, upbeat song for you.
7. “Please Come Home for Christmas” — Aaron Neville
Now it is time to slip over into the sadder side of the holidays, much in the same vein as the previous entry on this list. While this song has a long history of various renditions with the likes of artists including the Eagles, Mariah Carey, Bon Jovi, Charles Brown, Darius Rucker, John Legend and the blues great B.B. King, it is New Orleans’ favorite son, Aaron Neville, who renders the most heart-breaking version of this Christmas carol of unrequited love. Even Neville’s voice sounds like he is crying as he belts out this tune. So, if you turn this one on and you are missing the one that got away or you have recently broken-up with, get the tissues ready.
8. “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” — Jackson 5
Alright, let us get back to the upbeat mood of the Christmas holiday with this funky 1970 Motown version of the seasonal classic brought to us by the greatest family to come out of Gary, Ind., the Jackson 5. As best stated in the 2005 remake of The Longest Yard, I love little Michael, when it comes down to his powerful vocal delivery in songs like such. The vocals of the Jacksons along with the instrumental grooves they provide in this classic will inevitably make you want to get up and dance this Christmas.
9. “Do You Hear What I Hear” —
Whitney Houston
Such a powerful voice delivering such a powerful song, Houston’s 1987 version of this classic brings forth all the makings of one of her signature performances of the era. Along with her insanely amazing vocal range and ability, the beautiful backing vocals coupled with the tune’s wonderful instrumentation, indicative of the time, make for a quintessential Houston hit. And may we this Christmas take to heart the words of the song and pray for peace and people,
everywhere.
10. “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” — Darlene Love
Another song of unrequited love, but this time coming from the ladies. Here is the original recording of the Christmas classic that was first delivered to the world in 1963, featured on the holiday compilation album “A Christmas Gift for You” from Phil Spector, along with some of the other entries to appear on this list. This hit has been covered by the likes of U2, Mariah Carey, Lady A, Cher, Leona Lewis, Michael Buble, Meghan Trainor, Dropkick Murphys and the great Punk Rock icon, Joey Ramone. Turn it on, sing it out, dance around and even cry a little if you need to this Christmas.
11. “Winter Wonderland” — Aretha Franklin
The 1964 rendition of this popular, fun Christmas love song by the Queen of Soul will warm your heart even on the coldest of days this wintry holiday season. While there have been many wonderful offerings of this classic, none do it quite like Franklin (the G.O.A.T) with her powerful and sultry voice. So, turn the lights down low, put this song on and dance cheek-to-cheek with the one you love.
12. “Sleigh Ride” — Ella Fitzgerald
Before Franklin, there was Fitzgerald, the Queen of Jazz (the other G.O.A.T.). With her voice’s beautiful tone and smooth phrasing that have made her so famous with many other hits — including several duets with the next artist on our list— Fitzgerald offered her splendid take on this seasonal classic as part of her 1960 Christmas album “Ella Wishes You a Swinging Christmas.” So, relax and give this one a listen as you roll along a wintry meadow on a sleigh ride in your dreams.
13. “‘Zat You Santa Claus” — Louis Armstrong
Well, hello, Dolly! While many have offered wonderful covers of this tune such as Garth Brooks, Harry Connick Jr., The Brian Setzer Orchestra, Bo Duke himself — John Schneider, and the Muppet’s great Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem Band, none do it quite like the original 1953 terrifying New Orleans Jazz Christmas classic by the great Satchmo. Behind Armstrong’s iconic raspy vocals is a fantastic band grooving along making you want to dance. So maybe if you are not too scared on Christmas Eve from listening to this spooky holiday hit, you and your love might get up and cut a rug while listening and waiting on Santa’s arrival, behind a locked door, of course.
14. “Frosty the Snowman” — The Ronettes
While many would probably pick their version of Sleigh Ride to place on this list, my personal favorite Christmas song offered to us by the fabulous Ronettes is this seasonal hit about everyone’s favorite snowman… no, not Olaf, kids. Also featured on the album “A Christmas Gift for You” from Phil Spector, this 1963 version of Frosty’s song gives listeners everything great regarding Spector’s “Wall of Sound” such as the instrumentation of the “Wrecking Crew,” Ronnie Spector’s voice as well as the background vocals of the other Ronettes.
15. “Every Day Will Be Like a Holiday” — William Bell
In the words of the popular internet phrase, “I was today years old before I…,” it was not until this Christmas season that I heard this tune, but man I love it. After making a trek to Memphis music mecca, Stax Recording studio and museum, I have consumed a lot of music created by its artists, including this 1967 Christmas hit sung and written by Bell along with Booker T. Jones (of the famous Booker T. and the MG’s). If you are a fan of Rock and Blues music, I highly suggest also checking out Eric Clapton’s cover of this smooth Christmas love song.
16. “My Favorite Things” — The Supremes
Some debate over whether this should even be considered a Christmas tune because of its association with the classic musical “The Sounds of Music,” but those folks are just wrong. While I also enjoy versions of this hit song by artists like Tony Bennett, John Coltrane, Mary J. Blige, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Martina McBride and even an instrumental electronic track by legendary southern Hip-Hop duo Outkast, it is the iconic Supremes’ 1973 version on the album “A Motown Christmas” I offer for this list. Everything from the ladies’ famous vocal delivery to the fun and fluffy instrumentation in the background make this a great example of what made Barry Gordy’s Motown recordings a great American institution.
17. “Who Took the Merry Out of Christmas” — The Staple Singers
Just take one listen to the soulful voice of the great Mavis Staple and you know exactly why, as rumor has it, Bob Dylan wanted to marry her. Along with Pop Staple and the rest of the family, their performance in this Christmas tune follows suit with the family’s iconic R&B Gospel music, a song that blends moral lyrics with a swampy, funky groove and powerful vocals. This 1970 Stax recording will have you thinking, singing and dancing this Christmas.
18. “Purple Snowflakes” — Marvin Gaye
Let’s get Christmas on with the Prince of Soul and this R&B “psychedelic” Christmas tune. I heard it through the grapevine that this song was recorded in 1964, but shelved and not released until 1992, although another 1965 Gaye song, “Pretty Little Baby,” sharing the same music track but different lyrics, was released in its place. While I adore this version, I have got to give it up to John Legend and Leon Bridges for great modern covers of this awesome tune. The opening piano work along with the sleigh bells ringing in the background of Gaye’s iconic voice will make you want to sit by the window, hopefully waiting in anticipation for the first glimpse of the falling snow.
19. “White Christmas” — The Drifters
As I have stated in holiday music lists of Christmases past, my father, brother and I have driven my mother crazy offering our cover of this Drifter’s classic on car rides during the holidays through the years. Making its appearance in beloved Christmas films such as “Home Alone” and “The Santa Clause,” this 1956 classic has all the perfect pieces of the doo-wop style the group is so famous for. You can have your Bing Crosby version (which I do also enjoy). I will keep my beloved Drifters rendition. So, pick your vocal part, whether bass, tenor, harmonies or just “doop doop, doop doo doop,” and sing along until your heart is content… or until your family threatens to kill you. Either way works.
20. “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus” — Jackson 5
Another Jackson family rendering of a classic holiday hit, the lyrics suggest that all the kid who witnessed this event is getting is trauma this Christmas. Like the other Jackson 5 entry on this list, this version of the holiday hit they deliver offers listeners everything they are so famous for, but by far my favorite part of this version is the banter of young Michael and his brothers throughout the recording. So, if you are scarred by such an occurrence somewhere in the recesses of your childhood, maybe you and your therapist can give this a good listen and talk it over this Christmas.
21. “Someday at Christmas” — Stevie Wonder
In the same vein as John Lennon’s 1970 standard, “Merry Christmas, War is Over,” Wonder offers a socially conscious 1967 Christmas classic calling for peace and equality with The Vietnam War and Civil Rights Movement in the backdrop. This powerful performance of Wonder’s is up near the top with his other iconic musical works. Other notable renderings of this hopeful Christmas carol come to us from Jackson 5, Andra Day, Hanson, Mary J. Blige, Rascal Flatts, LeAnn Rimes, Jack Johnson, Pearl Jam and even the Biebs himself, Justin Bieber. Maybe this Christmas, amidst all the conflict and division our world is experiencing, we can sit, listen to Wonder’s pleas, ponder our part in the solution and go forth being children of peace in the world. Love one another!
Honorable Mentions: “Deck The Halls” by Smokey Robinson and the Miracles, “May Christmas Bring You Happiness” by Luther Vandross, “Silent Night” by The Temptations, “Santa Claus Go Straight to the Ghetto” by James Brown, “The Mistletoe and Me” by Issac Hayes, “I’ll Be Your Santa Baby” by Rufus Thomas, “Give Love on Christmas Day” by The Temptations, “Soulful Christmas” by James Brown, “Christmas Wish” by Percy Sledge, “Back Door Santa” by Clarence Carter (risqué), “Presents for Christmas” by Solomon Burke, “Christmas Will Really Be Christmas” by Lou Rawls, “Christmas Every Day” by Smokey Robinson and the Miracles, “Soul Santa” by Brook Benton, “I Want to Come Home for Christmas” by Marvin Gaye.
