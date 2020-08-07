You’ve been working hard over the last few months tending your garden so you have access to fresh produce. That work is going to pay off in several ways — finances, health and nutrition. Now that cooler weather is just around the corner, it’s time to harvest those benefits from all that work.
It doesn’t matter whether you have a small or large garden, you want to do all you can to maximize the harvest by getting the best yield. Even if it’s a freezer bag here or there, it’s worth it because of the health benefits and making every penny count in an uncertain world and economy. After all your hard work, you deserve a plentiful harvest.
When is the best time to harvest you ask? That depends, of course, on what you’re growing and where you live. With a wide variety of climate conditions, timing can vary drastically form one area to another. This means that harvesting times can begin as early as the first week in September while in other places it can be the second or third week before vegetables are at their peak ripeness.
Some foods, especially fruits, are easier to harvest. For instance, apples are ready when you give them a gentle push and they release from the tree. While you don’t want to harvest too early, some vegetables like beans and peas and green leafy vegetables are more flexible. Once you’ve picked them, they will continue to ripen.
It’s a bit late for this now, but here’s a tip for next year: preparation before the first seed is planted is key to the harvest and getting the highest yields. The soil you choose is essential to this. Just like us, your plants need the proper nutrients to grow. Another tip for the best harvest is to be sure to follow the seed packet directions for placement. The best high yield plants include tomatoes, peas, squash, cucumbers, peppers and herbs.
When harvesting, it’s a good idea to check your garden daily for the highest yield. Vegetables need to be harvested when they are first ripe. An example of this is tomatoes – it’s easy to see when they are ripe and ready for harvest. And once you pick them, they will continue to quickly produce, so you need to have a lot of recipes on hand or lots of canning and freezing equipment.
Making a harvest diary is always a good idea. Keep some basic notes about what, when and watering. If you have too many of a certain item, then spread out the harvesting over the next few weeks, if possible.
Another good idea is to stagger your harvest, if possible, because your produce will start to lose its nutritional value once picked. If you can’t, share your garden’s bounty with friends and family. Then it’s a win-win for all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.