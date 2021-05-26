Continuing with information from Paul F. Allen’s “A History of Martin College, The First One Hundred Years.”
“In 1938 Martin College became coeducational with a total of 115 students. The college had its first football team that year, with Buck Hindman as ‘special coach in athletics.’”
“Martin College again came to the crossroads of existence or non-existence in 1941,” with enrollment down and World War II looming. The Tennessee Conference of the Methodist Church met in special session to consider steps for the future of the college — one being the possible merger of Martin College with Lambuth College at the close of the academic year in June 1941.
“Unlimited debate followed on this crucial issue. Petitions for the continuance of Martin College were presented.”
It was decided, “That the Conference take action looking toward the merger of Martin College and Lambuth College or some other institution effective at the close of the academic session of 1942.”
“Instead of Martin College being buried by the called session of the Tennessee Conference, June 3, 1941, it was given a new lease on life. Those who expected to take part in the obsequies, left the conference with the feeling that the ceremonies had been postponed one year. The few friends of Martin College left the conference feeling there was life in the body and if given a chance it would be robust again.”
The college came out of WWII with many veterans registering under the G.I. Bill of Rights, causing enrollment to soar.
Churches within the Conference, civic clubs and interested citizens of Pulaski helped by providing scholarship funds.
In May 1945, Martin celebrated its 75th year.
In 1951, improvements included a new boys’ dormitory and the complete refurnishing of the girls’ dormitory and Martin Hall.
“The most important advance [during that time was] the securing of what [was] without question the strongest faculty of any junior college in the South. The faculty drawn from 11 different states...”
“The most outstanding achievement in the year 1953 was the admission of Martin into the membership of the Southern Association of Colleges and Secondary Schools.”
Enrollment for 1953 was 156 — 85 men and 71 women.
The college again talked “merger” in 1953 with consideration of moving Martin to the Cumberland University Campus at Lebanon and becoming a senior college, or four-year institution. However, it was decided by the Martin trustees that the college should remain in Pulaski and continue as a junior college.
“On Jan. 31, 1956, Martin Hall was destroyed by fire. Fifty-one years earlier the building located on the same site had burned to the ground.”
With the main building housing classrooms, the library, administration and more destroyed, it was again feared that the college might close.
However, “In spite of the terrible loss, plans were immediately laid by the trustees to build a new administration building.”
In the mean time, “Classes were held in the Methodist Church and in several dwellings.”
In 1958, with 229 students enrolled, the new Martin Hall was dedicated.
