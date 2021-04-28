Saturday, May 1, 2021, Martin Methodist College will hold graduation ceremonies for the 150th class on the MMC campus.
This is the first of a multi-part Giles Paths feature — from the beginning of Martin College in 1870 to the final class of 2021. We will look at a brief history of those 150 years and at what the future looks like with the proposed merger July 1 of Martin Methodist into the University of Tennessee System.
On a personal note, Martin College is near and dear to me as a graduate of the school. My dear friend Jimmy Earle offered me a baseball scholarship to come to the college. At that time, I was working at the Genesco Shoe Factory. With that offer, my life changed forever.
Martin is also where my wife Sally graduated and she played softball. Her sister Laura Ingram graduated at Martin, where she also played softball. My sons, Jeff and Chris, also attended Martin and later graduated from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville.
This first installment is the beginning of this 150-year journey.
In 1970, Paul F. Allen wrote a book about the 100-Year history of Martin College. Much of the material used in writing these articles was obtained from his book, “A History of Martin College, The First One Hundred Years.”
“Thomas Martin moved to Pulaski as a young man. He made his mark in the business world very early in life and was a millionaire before his death.
“During 1840-1841, Martin was president of the Nashville and Decatur Railroad, the first railroad of the region. As president of the Pulaski Savings Bank for several years, he helped secure markets in New Orleans for the cotton grown in the area and assisted in building roads in Giles County.
“When the Union Army occupied Pulaski and demanded a large sum of money as an alternative to burning the town, Martin was instrumental in preventing such a disaster. Very influential in the political life of Pulaski, he served as mayor.
“He was a faithful member of the Methodist Church for 53 years, serving as class leader, steward, teacher and superintendent of the Sunday School,” Paul Allen wrote.
In 1858, Thomas Martin’s daughter Victoria died at the age of 20.
“Before her death, she pleaded with her father to provide sufficient money for the purpose of founding a school for girls in Giles County. Victoria Martin’s dying plea was fulfilled in her father’s will filed February, 1870.”
Thus began Martin Female College.
“The first graduating exercises for four young ladies, three from Giles County and one from Maury County, were held in the [Methodist] church auditorium.”
The first president was Professor William K. Jones.
“The trustees purchased a 28-acre lot from the Carter tract on West Hill,” near where the Curry Christian Life Center is located now. “Later, this was sold to Gov. John C. Brown as part payment for the present college property. The John C. Brown property, purchased in 1875, consisted of seven acres of land, including an ornate colonial-style residence, and extended south to the present Highway 64. The cost was $16,000.”
The second president of Martin Female College was Dr. R. H. Rivers, “who succeeded Professor Jones in 1874, and the school moved into its new home in 1875.”
“The Board of Trustees adopted uniforms for the boarding students in 1876.”
“Professor Jones returned to Martin College in 1879 and remained until 1884.”
“‘Caged Doves Set Free’ was the expression used in the PULASKI CITIZEN in describing the graduating exercises at Martin during this era.”
In 1882, 135 students attended, including 57 boarding students.
“For 39 years, 1870-1909, Martin Female College was owned and operated by the trustees elected by the Official Board of the Methodist Church of Pulaski. Now, officially named Martin College, it became the property of the Tennessee Conference.”
Tennessee Hall opened for occupancy in 1914.
“A residence east of the campus was purchased in 1914 and was used as a home for the president until 1950.”
There were 213 students including junior and senior high school students.
In 1931, the gymnasium was completed. The first basketball game was played against Murfreesboro State Teachers College.
In 1934, enrollment was 146 students from 34 Tennessee counties and four other states.
In 1935, the Chancery Court awarded the conference a court decree eliminating the two limiting clauses of the title of 1909: that the college should be for girls only and remain in or near Pulaski. This ruling permitted boys to be admitted to Martin College.”
Next up, in Part II, Martin College becomes coeducational in 1938. Here come the male students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.