State-chartered Richland Bank, the forerunner of First National Bank of Pulaski, opened for business on the east side of the Pulaski Square Jan. 12, 1938. On Jan. 3, 1949, the bank began operating under its new national banking charter as First National Bank of Pulaski. Submitted
Numerous banks have served Giles County over the years, beginning with State Planters Bank in 1837.
Thomas Martin, founder of Martin College, was a director of this bank and, during a financial crisis in the state banking system, he was able to save every dollar for the depositors. When the next bank established in 1840, he was made president.
There were two independent banks in Pulaski in 1871. One was the Pulaski Savings Bank with S.E. Rose as president. The bank was changed to the Giles National Bank in 1872 and, from this bank, the Citizen Bank was organized in 1891. J.B. Story was president. The other bank in 1871 was the National Bank of Pulaski with W.E. Ballentine as president.
The Peoples Bank was organized in 1882, located on the southeast corner of the Pulaski Square. John Ballentine was the first president. This bank became a national bank in 1889 and continued until consolidated with The Union Bank in 1930.
In 1889, the Commercial Bank and Trust was organized, located on the southeast corner of the Square. It closed in 1910.
In 1904, The Union Bank opened. At the time, there were three other banks in Pulaski. R.H. Porter was the president of The Union Bank when it opened. He was succeeded after his death by Thurman Smith. The Union Bank weathered a serious depression, two world wars and a forced week-long bank holiday, which was the nation-wide suspension of all banking transactions in 1933 to stem banking failures and restore confidence in the financial system.
For five years, The Union Bank was the only bank in town. However, there were other banks in Giles County.
The oldest active bank in Giles County is the Bank of Frankewing, opened in March 1921. Local assets in December 1922 were $49,155.04.
By 1924, there were 13 banks in Giles County. They were the Peoples Bank of Pulaski, the Union Bank of Pulaski, the Citizens Bank of Pulaski, Peoples Bank of Lynnville, Bank of Lynnville, Bank of Ardmore, Farmers and Merchants Bank of Prospect, Merchants and Planters Bank of Minor Hill, Farmers and Merchants Bank of Diana, Prospect Bank and Trust Company, Bank of Elkton, Bank of Campbellsville and Bank of Frankewing.
The second oldest, active Giles County Bank that kept its name and has grown is First National Bank. It was opened as Richland Bank in January 1938 with a capitalization of $60,000. Dr. W.J. Johnson was the first president. Riggs Harwell was the vice president and cashier; Parmenas Cox was assistant cashier. By the end of 1938, it’s assets stood at approximately $410,000.
In January 1949, the name of the bank was changed to First National Bank of Pulaski.
By 1950, Johnson was chairman of the board, Harwell was president, Cox was first active vice president, R.E. Curry was second vice president and Newton Horne, Edwin Booth and J.K. Blackburn Jr. were cashiers. The bank had 14 employees in 1950. Assets were listed at $3.7 million.
Today, First National Bank’s officers include Mark Hayes as chairman and CEO, Don Haney as president and chief operating officer and Lyman Cox as executive vice president and senior loan officer.
The Bank of Frankewing celebrated 100 years in Giles County in 2021. Today, Meade Hopkins Sr. is executive director, David W. Barnes is CEO, Jeff Stewart serves as president, cashier and chief financial officer, and Harlie Shrader is executive vice president and chief lending officer.
Both the Bank of Frankewing and First National Bank have opened several branches in other towns in Tennessee and Alabama.
Other banks in Giles County as of today are Employee Resources Credit Union, First Farmers and Merchants, CB&S Bank, Truist — which can trace its history back to The Union Bank — and Cadence Bank in Ardmore.
