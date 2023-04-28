top ads web.png

Numerous banks have served Giles County over the years, beginning with State Planters Bank in 1837.

Thomas Martin, founder of Martin College, was a director of this bank and, during a financial crisis in the state banking system, he was able to save every dollar for the depositors. When the next bank established in 1840, he was made president.

The Bank of Frankewing is the oldest active bank in Giles County, having opened its doors in March 1921.   Submitted
State-chartered Richland Bank, the forerunner of First National Bank of Pulaski, opened for business on the east side of the Pulaski Square Jan. 12, 1938. On Jan. 3, 1949, the bank began operating under its new national banking charter as First National Bank of Pulaski.   Submitted

