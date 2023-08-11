Bodenham, near Giles County’s western border, a gem set in a wide band of rolling hills, sparkling streams and fertile valleys, is a community of people with high standards of morality, loyalty and industry. It was named for the Bodenheimers, a Pennsylvania Dutch family who started the first settlement in the Weakley-Choates Creek area.
David Bodenheimer, son of the first settler, became a magistrate and prominent citizen. His children changed the spelling of the name to Bedenhammer, which eventually became Bodenham.
The first black church-school established was Chestnut Grove, pastored by the Rev. T.R. Johnson. Later First Baptist-Bodenham on Gimlett Creek Road was built. A church on this same spot is still used by worshipers today.
Education has been of primary interest in the community. Slate’s Spring Academy was the first school. It opened in 1827. Sneed’s Academy was built by some of the early citizens of Bodenham on land given by Dut Sandusky. Another old school in the area, located on Hurricane Creek near the Harry Bryan farm, was a log school-church which burned soon after the Civil War.
Bodenham High School opened in 1927. Elementary and high school students attended this community school until consolidation in 1978 when the school was closed.
One of the first black schools in the county was established in this area in 1870. The first black Bodenham School was built by the men of the community in 1934. This school continued until consolidation with Bridgeforth in Pulaski in 1963.
Places of worship have been an important part of the community from its beginning. Mount Moriah, the first Cumberland Presbyterian congregation in the history of Cumberland Church, was organized in 1810. The Rev. James A. Porter was the first preacher. The present church was built in 1856. Today there are many churches in Bodenham with cemeteries nearby chronicling the births and deaths of Bodenham citizens.
Early Bodenham was an agricultural and industrial community. There was a grist mill, stores stocking almost every necessity, a coffin factory, tanning yard, sawmill and a cotton gin. None of these exist today here, though there are a few families making their living entirely by farming. Most citizens, except those who run community stores, commute to work in businesses, schools, and factories in other communities.
Our Friday afternoon drive to the Bodenham community started out with rain when we arrived at our first stop at the old 1832 mill restored by owners, Bubba and Betty Parker. The mill, which is on the national historic register, did much to bring back the memories of this lovely area of Giles County.
Our next stop was the site of the Bodenham School. By this time, the rain had stopped, and the sun was shining. It seemed the school’s beloved coach and principal, the late J. Marlin Goodman, was smiling down as we looked over this site. Thanks to the hard work and dedication of the Bodenham Community Club and other friends of the area, much has been done to preserve the memory of the Bodenham School, as they show the Green Hornet spirit.
Also located on the site of what remains of the school is the Bodenham Head Start school, the rich history of the Bumpass Trail memorial and the famous Trail of Tears maker. It’s a site well worth the visit.
As we left, we looked at the Bodenham School 1928-1978 sign. A quick drive down the 64 Highway is the lone business in the area, Richland Trace Market. Our final stop was Mount Moriah Cumberland Presbyterian Church. This indeed was a rewarding experience as we look at Bodenham, then and now.
