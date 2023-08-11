Giles Paths Header

Bodenham, near Giles County’s western border, a gem set in a wide band of rolling hills, sparkling streams and fertile valleys, is a community of people with high standards of morality, loyalty and industry. It was named for the Bodenheimers, a Pennsylvania Dutch family who started the first settlement in the Weakley-Choates Creek area.

Bodenham Community Center web.jpg

Bodenham Community Center   Johnny Phelps / Pulaski Citizen

David Bodenheimer, son of the first settler, became a magistrate and prominent citizen. His children changed the spelling of the name to Bedenhammer, which eventually became Bodenham.

Bodenham Head Start web.jpg

Bodenham Head Start    Johnny Phelps / Pulaski Citizen
Bodenham Mill Plaque web.jpg

Bodenham Mill Plaque   Johnny Phelps / Pulaski Citizen
Bodenham Mill web.jpg

Bodenham Mill   Johnny Phelps / Pulaski Citizen
Bodenham School sign web.jpg

Bodenham School   Johnny Phelps / Pulaski Citizen
Bodenham Trail of Tears Marker web.jpg

Bodenham Trail of Tears Marker   Johnny Phelps / Pulaski Citizen
Bumpass Trace Marker web.jpg

Bumpass Trace Marker   Johnny Phelps / Pulaski Citizen
Mt. Moriah Church sign web.jpg

Mt. Moriah Cumberland Presbyterian Church   Johnny Phelps / Pulaski Citizen
Mt. Moriah Church web.jpg

Mt. Moriah Cumberland Presbyterian Church   Johnny Phelps / Pulaski Citizen
Richland Trace Market web.jpg

Richland Trace Market   Johnny Phelps / Pulaski Citizen

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.