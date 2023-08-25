Giles Paths Header

In northeast Giles County, in a beautiful valley with fertile soil, Richland Creek and good spring water, lies a community known as Brick Church.

Its history goes back to the 1800s, when Robert Gordon and his sons, Thomas K. and John, Virginians of Scotch descent, staked out hundreds of acres and settled here.

Brick Church Meats & More web.jpg

Brick Church Meats and More   Johnny Phelps / Pulaski Citizen
Brick Church Presbyterain Church web.jpg

Brick Church Presbyterian Church   Johnny Phelps / Pulaski Citizen
Clock Creek Cabin web.jpg

Clock Creek Cabin   Johnny Phelps / Pulaski Citizen
Col. Thomas Kennedy Gordon sign web.jpg

Colonel Thomas Kennedy Gordon Sign   Johnny Phelps / Pulaski Citizen
Grady Ingram Grocery Sign web.jpg

Johnny Phelps / Pulaski Citizen
Lairdland Farm House web.jpg

Lairdland Farm House   Johnny Phelps / Pulaski Citizen
Lairdland Farm House sign web.jpg

Lairdland Farm House Sign   Johnny Phelps / Pulaski Citizen
Springhouse Cabin web.jpg

Springhouse Cabin   Johnny Phelps / Pulaski Citizen

