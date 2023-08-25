In northeast Giles County, in a beautiful valley with fertile soil, Richland Creek and good spring water, lies a community known as Brick Church.
Its history goes back to the 1800s, when Robert Gordon and his sons, Thomas K. and John, Virginians of Scotch descent, staked out hundreds of acres and settled here.
The first church in the neighborhood was a Baptist church built in 1811. The preacher was Mr. Hopwood. In 1820, Robert Gordon deeded a tract of land for a church and cemetery, and, in 1840, a church with eight members was organized by Edward McMillian. It was first known as Richland Church but later named Brick Church when a more pretentious church was erected. The name gradually took over the whole community.
Some say the brick church fell victim to the War Between the States; others say that it burned. In 1870, the present wood frame building was built on the ground of the old brick church, the only Presbyterian church in the community.
In 1820, the first school was established. On Dec. 10, 1877, a charter was granted for Brick Church Academy. In 1926, the school building on the hill on old Highway 11 burned and students were taught in two houses in the community. In 1929, 12 men furnished money to buy land and the community worked together diligently to raise enough money to build the new school.
In 1964, Brick Church School, the last of many small schools, was consolidated with Beech Hill High School. The school building today is used for family gatherings, community meetings and as a voting precinct.
Prior to the year 1878, services for New Zion Baptist Church were held in a building in Jackson Hollow. They were then moved to a building on Red Lane, near Mt. Zion. Mr. LeMack Ezell gave the land for a new church building on old Cornersville Pike, eight miles northeast of Pulaski.
The original structure of Brick Church was built of bricks but was too small for the congregation. It was taken down in 1870 and the present church was erected. The church was organized on Oct. 19, 1840, by the Rev. Edward McMillan on Richland Creek. The first members were Robert Gordon Sr. and wife Mary, Martin Lane (later ordained Ruling Elder) and wife Elizabeth K., John N. Shields, Eleanor McLure, Anna J. Bradshaw and Mary A. Millan. The church was extensively damaged by heavy winds on April 3, 1974.
On the Friday afternoon drive over to the Brick Church Community, we found that all the old businesses had closed, much like their close neighbor, Diana. The last store was Chunn’s Grocery located on 31-A. However, as we drove down Blackburn Hollow Road, the history of Giles County’s lovely community was very much alive, if only in memories. The Civil War Trail, the Lairdland home built in 1831 and the Thomas Gordon historical sign located in the Brick Church Presbyterian Church cemetery may all still be seen.
The next stop was a visit to the Jim Blackburn historical log cabins.
It was a short visit, however, like all our other visits to Giles County communities, a rewarding one. The big news from the Brick Church Community is the large meat processing plant located on 31A next to Chunn’s Grocery. This facility is coming soon, probably this September. This will add new life into the area with many visitors from all around.
