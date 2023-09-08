Giles Paths Header

A typically sprawling country community, Bryson boasted a population as large as 400 in 1942, but today, less than 150 people call it home.

Bethany Presbyterian Church.jpg

Bethany Presbyterian Church   Submitted

Its two-mile radius stretching over hill and dale in the old 23rd District, 15 miles southeast of Pulaski, Bryson was first settled in 1809 when a hearty band of “wilderness-breakers” settled above the community’s gushing “pipe spring.” In addition to the spring, there was the perpetual water supply provided by Indian Creek.

Indian Creek M.B. Church color.jpg

Indian Creek M.B. Church   Johnny Phelps / Pulaski Citizen
Bryson College at Bethany.jpg

Bryson College at Bethany   Submitted
Wise Ant General Store & Bakery color.jpg

Wise Ant General Store & Bakery   Johnny Phelps / Pulaski Citizen
King B Farm Sign.png

King B Farm   Submitted
Part of the original Corner Pit Barbeque color.jpg

Part of the Original Corner Pit BBQ   Johnny Phelps / Pulaski Citizen
Corner Pit Barbeque color.jpg

Corner Pit BBQ Today   Johnny Phelps / Pulaski Citizen

