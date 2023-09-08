A typically sprawling country community, Bryson boasted a population as large as 400 in 1942, but today, less than 150 people call it home.
Its two-mile radius stretching over hill and dale in the old 23rd District, 15 miles southeast of Pulaski, Bryson was first settled in 1809 when a hearty band of “wilderness-breakers” settled above the community’s gushing “pipe spring.” In addition to the spring, there was the perpetual water supply provided by Indian Creek.
For many years, the village was known by the Biblical name of “Bethany,” but because the name was so similar to another Tennessee town, the name was changed when the post office was established. The move to implement the name-change was spearheaded by a Fayetteville resident known as Mr. Bryson in 1885, so community residents chose to honor him with the village’s new name. A century later, only the Presbyterian Church and the school still bore the community’s former name.
Both the Methodist and Presbyterian churches were established around 1815. The Presbyterians built a church which came to be called St. Paul. Duncan Brown, an early Bryson settler and father of later Tennessee Gov. John C. Brown and Neil S. Brown, was its first pastor.
The First Methodist Church, a log structure, was used both as a school and church. Education was a leading concern among citizens as the community progressed. Leaders of both the Presbyterian Church and the community at large decided to build an up-to-date educational institution in 1858. The result of generous donations of both time and funding, the school opened in 1859 under the supervision of Mr. and Mrs. W.E. Caldwell.
A boarding school offering basic courses, the school was operated under a state charter with the Bethany Church pastor occasionally acting as principal. Although the school flourished for years, enrollment began slipping in 1928. By 1947, Bethany School was forced to close.
Bethany Presbyterian Church was established in 1812 or 1815 by Duncan Brown and was first called St. Paul. The Rev. James H. Brooks preached at St. Paul in 1828. Brown gave land for a church and cemetery in 1828 and services began in 1829. The name was then changed to Bethany. The church moved to Bryson after a few years. Major John Bass gave land and began work on a new church in 1848. This building burned and a second one was erected in 1858. Leaders of the church built Bethany High School, which burned June 8, 1993.
On the Thursday afternoon drive to the lovely community of Bryson, we took the long route through Cornersville, to Diana, to Beech Hill, to Frankewing and through Bunker Hill. All are wonderful communities. Bryson is blessed with history from the past and three very successful businesses today: Corner Pit BBQ, King B Farm and the Wise Ant General Story & Bakery.
Coner Pit has much history, and I have tried barbecue from the original — Russell’s Barbeque, the Corner Pit owned by the late Boll Weevil Whitt, which was destroyed by fire, and the new ultra-modern, Corner Pit building. Each establishment was very delicious. There are many people from all over the area that visit these businesses. It’s well worth the drive to Bryson, Tenn.
