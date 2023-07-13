One of the Giles County communities that lost its school, but still remained strong over the years since the school closed in 1978 is Campbellsville.  

Welcome to Campbellsville web.jpg

Two other communities, Prospect and Beech Hill, lost their schools and did not survive.  Prospect has only churches and a post office; all of the businesses have closed. Beech Hill has only churches, however, there are many beef farms located in the community and a memorial site of the school.

Campbellsville Cafe web.jpg

Campbellsville Cafe   Johnny Phelps / Pulaski Citizen
Campbellsville Community Library web.jpg

Campbellsville Community Library   Johnny Phelps / Pulaski Citizen
Stop & Chat Mkt web.jpg

Campbellsville Stop & Chat Market   Johnny Phelps / Pulaski Citizen
Walls Lumber web.jpg

Walls Lumber & Hardware   Johnny Phelps / Pulaski Citizen

