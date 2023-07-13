One of the Giles County communities that lost its school, but still remained strong over the years since the school closed in 1978 is Campbellsville.
Two other communities, Prospect and Beech Hill, lost their schools and did not survive. Prospect has only churches and a post office; all of the businesses have closed. Beech Hill has only churches, however, there are many beef farms located in the community and a memorial site of the school.
I drove to the Campbellsville community last Friday, with stops at the sign with the Campbellsville Bears in white and blue. Next, the Dollar General store, the Stop & Chat Market, the Campbellsville Cafe, the Community Library and, finally, Walls Lumber & Hardware.
The following is a history of Campbellsville taken from the book “Picture Giles County.”
Campbellsville was named for Hamilton Crockett Campbell, an early settler, who, along with John Dickey and Jacob Byler, came to the area around 1808. Primarily Presbyterians of Scottish-Irish decent, other early settlers included the Hannahs, Rheas, Alexanders, McCutcheons, Locks, Allens, Gibsons, Morrises, Englishes, Shulers, Rosses and Wrights.
When the Tennessee General Assembly established Giles County in 1809, John Dickey and Jacob Byler were appointed magistrates, and James Rose was a commissioner. Dickey was elected a representative to the State Legislature in 1817. He became Campbellsville’s first mayor when the town was incorporated in 1820.
H.C. Campbell donated land for a public square, and, by 1880, Campbellsville’s business district contained three stores, two blacksmith shops, a post office, a tan yard, a church, a school, a cotton gin and a tavern. A handle factory moved from Williamson County in 1896, boosting the town’s economy. Large numbers of horses, mules and cattle were raised and shipped to other areas.
The Campbellsville Bank was organized in 1910 and continued operation until 1927, when it became part of the Union Bank in Pulaski. In 1920, Clarence Campbell, a member of the Tennessee General Assembly, was instrumental in organizing a Short Horn Breeders’ Association, which shipped cows to breeders throughout the country.
Early physicians were Drs. Berry, Campbell, Herbert, Upshaw, Voories, Fitzgerald, Hulme and Copland.
Worship services were first held in brush arbors at a campground southeast of the present village. Later, the campground was moved to a place called “Poplar Top,” where a log church was subsequently built. Ann Caldwell Hannah sold a tract of land to trustees in 1856 to be used for a church and school. (Mrs. Hannah’s brother, Silas Caldwell, was James K. Polk’s brother-in-law.) The now-abandoned Cumberland Presbyterian Church building was erected around 1856, 10 years after the local church was organized.
The Methodist Church at Campbellsville was organized on Dry Creek as Salem Methodist Church in 1853. After the destruction by a tornado of the Salem Church, the congregation built a church at Campbellsville. The present Methodist Church building was erected in 1967. Original buildings of both these were built in 1914.
No record of early schools is available. However, it is believed there were early private schools, probably taught by preachers. The Johnson brothers and J.T. Crossno ran a private school for girls, possibly in the late 1880s. A curriculum including Latin and philosophy attracted pupils from as far away as Lawrence and Marshall counties, with many boarding in the community.
After the present Cumberland Presbyterian Church was erected, the old log church was used as a school. Miss Mattie Tyree was an early teacher. In 1872, a new school building was erected, and, in 1883, an addition was made so that the Masonic Lodge could use the upper floor. The Masonic Lodge alter became part of Pulaski Lodge No. 101.
In the fall of 1924, a new school was opened on the site of the former Campbellsville High School, which was closed in 1978 when the county school system was consolidated. Over the years, many fine professors taught in Campbellsville. Among them were Messrs. Yancy, Roller, Davidson and Zuccarello. J.F. Zuccarello, whose career spanned more than 50 years, was a teacher, county superintendent and member of the Board of Education.
The Civil War touched the community. In 1863, Union troops burned two or three stores and the blacksmith shop, alleging retribution for bushwhackers. The home of Dr. James Henderson Campbell, the town physician, was also torched.
In November 1864, a division of Union forces under the command of Gen. John Schofield was in Campbellsville on the 24th when it was attacked by Rebel forces, including a brigade under the command of Gen. Lawrence Ross. The Yankees were driven from Campbellsville, and a battle continued to rage as the retreating Federals fought the attacking Southerners. The conflict maintained its fury on Minnow Branch. When the Confederates stopped their assault, the Federal division evacuated Giles County. A few days later, Gen. J.B. Hood’s forces attacked Schofield in the Battle of Franklin.
Traditionally, it is believed that Sam Davis spent the night before his capture near Campbellsville at the Squire Peter Shuler home. The house is still standing and was doubtless the headquarters for Coleman’s Scouts, Davis’ outfit. Campbellsvillian Polk English was also a member of the Coleman’s Scouts, and the home of his uncle, Bob English, was a common meeting place for the Scouts.
Over the years, some notable persons have come from the Campbellsville area. Among them was Donald Davidson, who was a member of a school of southern writers originating from Vanderbilt University known as the “Fugitives.” The group authored what is now known as a Southern agrarian manifesto in 1830, “I’ll Take My Stand.” Also included are Alma Rittenberry, who was credited with originating the idea for national highways and their naming; A.E. Wright, who invented the Wright Brother’s corn planter; David Rhea, who was an attorney, judge and state senator; Lindsey Nelson, who was a nationally known sports announcer and commentator; and Grady Collins, who invented the cloth measuring machine.
Campbellsvillians can also boast that their community was the site of the first airplane landing in Giles County.
You are always welcome to the lovely, historic Campbellsville community — pay them a visit!
