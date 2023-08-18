Among the earlier settlers in Diana were Jim and Will Parr, Kay Trigg, Green Clark and Paul Chiles. They came to Diana around 1860.
Kay Trigg built the first store about a year after the area was settled. His first store burned, and he built it back — actually, he built three stores.
Mr. Clark had the last store that operated at Diana.
Diana, like many eastern Giles County communities, began to grow when the railroad started building in 1912. It was completed in 1915.
Diana is located 12 miles east of Pulaski, and since the distance was so much, many small businesses, such as stores, blacksmiths and shops were built in the area.
The depot was built in 1914. All that time, Diana was growing.
A most interesting story concerns the post office. First, it was in Brick Church. It was then moved to Diana, then back to Brick Church and again back to Diana. The mail was carried from Brick Church and Diana to Pulaski in a hack pulled by horses.
Some of the first mail carriers were Neal Griggs, Mr. McKentere, Mr. Beasley and John Cole. They charged a dime to bring anything back from Pulaski and 25 cents to carry any passengers to Pulaski or back.
The first school was built with the first church, the Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Among the first schoolteachers was Cirk Taylor.
Diana today is known far and wide as the home of good old gospel music. The yearly event is held near the Diana Church of Christ. It is always a big event with thousands of fans and singers from all over the nation coming to the area over the years.
The time was July 1969. A gospel meeting had just been completed in Diana. Bro. William Sanders of Diana had led the singing, and Bro. Tom Holland, then of Henderson, had been preaching. The two of them were talking about an all-night quartet singing being held in Nashville at the Ryman Auditorium. Bro. Sanders questioned, “If people will go to hear quartets sing all night, why wouldn’t people come sing all night?” Further discussion between these two led to the decision to try to have an all-night congregational singing.
The first Diana Singing was conducted in October of 1969 at the Diana Church of Christ building. Bro. Sanders had agreed to spend the necessary time preparing for the singing. Because Bro. Sanders was a member of the Diana Church of Christ, he secured permission for the singing to be held there.
There were no operating funds, but Bros. Sanders and Holland invested $15 to have cards printed advertising the first all-night singing. However, it was Bro. Sanders’ enthusiasm for the singing that became contagious, and when the time for the first singing arrived, hundreds of people were on hand.
In an effort to accommodate the crowds the second year, a tent was borrowed and attached to the side of the Diana church building and filled with borrowed chairs. Still, there were more people than room available. The following singing, an even larger tent was borrowed and attached to the side of the church building. Even then, more people than room. Still the next singing, a ‘stand-alone’ tent was borrowed and used, and the crowd was still overflowing. The situation was still far from ideal, and it was realized that accommodations were needed so that everyone could be together.
When the possibility of buying a lot next to the Diana church property for the purpose of erecting some type of facility where all the singers would be together was announced to the audience, enough money was donated and pledged by singers that night to purchase that lot. The original shed was built in 1973 and seated about 1,500 people and was soon still too small. In 1974, the shed was enlarged to accommodate more people.
There are two active churches — Diana Church of Christ and Diana Methodist Church. Diana Church of Christ had its beginning sometime around the early 1900s. S. P. Pitman first held a tent meeting. A room over the bank that was used to store grain was used as a meeting place as well as various homes until a church building was built.
The first church was built on Clock Creek Road (sometimes called Porterfield Hollow) in 1891. The first pastor was N.B. Owens. The second church was moved to Diana. The third church was named Mt. Pleasant and was built around 1881. This church was moved to its present location in August 1916; it burned in 1937, and another church was built. On March 4, 1943, this church burned also, and the present church was built.
The trip to Diana Friday was a scene like many in Giles County with the school and stores gone. The memories of those days, however, are still there. The Clark Store tells the story of the past; our pictures and history of the famous Diana Singing, which takes place on the second weekends in June and September tells the story of today.
The CSX train is still very busy with daily freight and Diana Methodist Church and Diana Church of Christ are also active.
