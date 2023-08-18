Giles Paths Header

Among the earlier settlers in Diana were Jim and Will Parr, Kay Trigg, Green Clark and Paul Chiles. They came to Diana around 1860.

Kay Trigg built the first store about a year after the area was settled. His first store burned, and he built it back — actually, he built three stores.

Diana Singing Sign.JPG

Johnny Phelps / Pulaski Citizen
Diana Singing Shed.JPG

Johnny Phelps / Pulaski Citizen
Diana Methodist Church Sign.JPG

Diana Methodist Church   Johnny Phelps / Pulaski Citizen
Diana Methodist Church.JPG

Diana Methodist Church   Johnny Phelps / Pulaski Citizen
Diana Church of Christ.JPG

Diana Church of Christ   Johnny Phelps / Pulaski Citizen
Railroad at Diana.JPG

Railroad at Diana   Johnny Phelps / Pulaski Citizen
Clark Store.JPG

Clark Store / Submitted
Diana School in 1942.JPG

Diana School in 1942 / Submitted

