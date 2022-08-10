For the past four years, Dr. Elizabeth Louie, the “Lynnville Medicine Woman,” has built her practice in our community. She has been a blessing to our community, and I asked her to share her wonderful story.
Dr. Elizabeth Louie was born in Yreka, Calif., a small mountain town the size of Pulaski, about 350 miles north of San Francisco in very northern California.
“I was raised on a 10,000-acre cattle ranch,” Louie shared. “We had a summer range in the mountains at about 6,500 feet above sea level and the home range which was at about 2,500 feet above sea level.
“I am the seventh of seven children, with five brothers and a sister. We all worked on the ranch until we went to college and worked on it during the summers as well.
“Living on a cattle ranch, one learns to ride horses and work cattle at an early age. The two-day cattle drive twice a year to take the herd from the home range in the spring to the summer range and then return home in the fall was an exercise in riding stamina. I found I loved to ride and so started to participate in rodeos at about 9 years old. I would continue to ride barrels, including in professional, rodeo through graduate school. Sadly, I was never a rodeo queen!
When it came to her chosen profession, Louie almost took a different path.
“When I left for college, I was going to be a veterinarian. While working in a veterinarian’s office, I took a CPR class, because the vet in the practice had a heart attack. While taking that course, the instructor recommended that I become an Emergency Medical Technician and start working on an ambulance, since I seemed to be so interested in the CPR course. I did become an EMT and that summer the privately-owned ambulance service in Yreka needed help. My father allowed me to forgo my ranch work and go to work full-time for the ambulance service. I fell in love with medicine at that point and changed from pre-vet to pre-med.”
But the journey was just beginning.
“After I completed my undergraduate degree at the University of California in Davis, I went to Creighton University in Omaha, Neb., for a master’s degree. I then went to medical school in Grenada, West Indies.
“Just a few months before my arrival on the island, Grenada had experienced the intervention of 1981 by our U.S. troops who helped defeat Castro’s forces who were attempting to take over the island and create another communist country. Grenada was a third-world nation when I arrived, with power and water only on occasionally. We learned to study by battery-powered lanterns and shower and wash our hair in the ocean.
“We could get fresh drinking water by walking about a half a mile to the one pipe that continued to run regularly. We would then carry two 2-gallon containers back to our dorm rooms to use for drinking and rinsing off the salt water from our ocean ‘showers.’
“After two years in Grenada, I went to England to study for a little over a year in the hospitals over there. There I learned clinical skills that are a lost art in the U.S. due to all of our technology. Since in socialized medicine there is no money to spare and no medical malpractice suits, one must use their clinical skills to justify all studies. There is a check list of examination tests that must be completed before getting things like CT scans, ultrasounds or MRIs. If clinically indicated, a study will be done, but if the clinical exam is sufficient to make a diagnosis, there will be no radiology studies done just to confirm.
“I learned a very different style of medicine in England, which over the years has helped me immensely as I traveled around the world with a disaster relief team from Miami, Fla. I have responded to earthquake-, hurricane-, war- and famine-ravaged countries as a member of this disaster relief team.
“We are a unique team in that we arrive with everything we need to survive on our backs. The things in shortest supply in any disaster are food, water, and shelter. If the relief workers are using up any of these resources, they are contributing to the problem rather than helping the problem. We arrived in a country (or state in the U.S.) and stayed one week, which is about all we could carry with us to support ourselves. Then we left and returned two weeks later. This allowed us to medically care for hundreds of patients while at the same time not creating more food, shelter and water shortages. It is exhausting work as we work sometimes 20-hour days while ‘in country’ and sleep for four hours then start again. Coming home exhausted is the norm, but one quickly appreciates the comforts of living in the U.S. and the joys of a good, old-fashioned cup of coffee!
Louie’s arrival in Lynnville was not planned.
“I worked in south Florida for almost 30 years prior to moving to Lynnville in 2017. When I moved, I thought I had a job in Fayetteville with the same company I had been working for in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., but when I arrived in Tennessee they had given the job I thought we had agreed upon to another provider.
“While this was unexpected it turned out to be the best thing for me. We had moved to Waco and I was looking for work when I was contacted by Tina Holt, the physician recruiter from STRHS about possibly starting a practice in Lynnville. I was ecstatic and jumped at this chance to work no more than 10 minutes from where I live. I had been driving an hour to an hour and-a-half each way in Florida to my job.
“Johnny Phelps and Floyd Pratt contacted Jim Edmondson at STRHS and it was decided that a practice in Lynnville would be an excellent choice. I accepted the position in 2018 and, in September 2018, we opened Southern Tennessee Internal Medicine, Lynnville.”
Being so close to work can allow for alternate transportation.
“I discovered that I could ride my horse to the office, although the trip down Highway 129 was a little scary, as there is not always an adequate area to get off the road and, while my horse is flashy, his taillights do not seem to be recognized as quickly as one would like. I have ridden into town several times in the past, but over the last few months have decided that this is not the safest method for getting to Lynnville.
“I now drive seven minutes to work each day, with a stop at the Soda Pop Junction to have coffee with ‘breakfast club.’
Louie has since taken over as the medical director at NHC, Pulaski, as well.
Louie’s road to Lynnville has been an incredible journey, and we are blessed it brought her to us. Read more about Louie’s impact on her chosen community in the accompanying Citizen Spotlight story.
