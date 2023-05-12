Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 14. With this will be 117 years of celebration, and this Giles Paths is dedicated to all mothers. In Giles County, I will highlight four generations of mothers, all in the same family and all still living.
Let’s look at a brief history of Mother’s Day, and how it all got started. Mother’s Day is a celebration honoring the mothers of the family and their influence on society.
Anna Jarvis held the first Mother’s Day at Andrews Methodist Episcopal Church in Grafton, W. Va., in 1907. Her efforts to have this holiday recognized began in 1905 when her mother, Ann Reeves Jarvis, died. Anna, a peace activist, cared for wounded soldiers on both sides during the American Civil War and urged for the establishment of a “Mother’s Day for Peace” as mothers wanted their husbands and sons to be no longer killed in wars. Anna wanted to set aside a day to honor all mothers because a mother is the very person who has done more for their children than anyone in the world.
Today in Giles County, our story of four generations of mothers begins with Joyce Elaine Townsend Eubank who was born Oct. 26, 1937, in Minor Hill. She married the late Billy Don Eubank and their children are Tony Eubank, Tim Eubank, Angie Eubank Russell and Amanda Eubank Garrison.
Angela Joyce (Angie) Eubank Russell was born Dec. 22, 1958, in Pulaski and is married to James Russell. Her children are Brooke Buchanan-Greene and Beth Buchanan-Curry.
Angela Brooke Buchanan-Greene was born Feb. 4, 1979, in Athens, Ala., and is married to Brian Greene. Her children are Leah Watson Allen and Michael Watson. Her bonus children are Bevin Greene Collins and Austin Greene.
Leah Brooke Watson Allen was born June 5, 1995, in Pulaski and is married to Casey Allen. They have one son, William Statler Allen, who was born March 24, 2023, in Columbia.
A little background on each generation follows.
Joyce Townsend Eubank, the first generation, was born in Minor Hill to H.E. Clater and Auvalene Townsend. She married Billy Don Eubank and they lived in Stella, where they reared their four children. Joyce chose to be a stay-at-home mother.
After her husband decided to leave his longtime job in Huntsville, Ala., and come home to join his father C. John R. Eubank with his dairy business, Joyce also helped with feeding the baby calves and milking from time to time. Joyce would have lunch ready for Billy Don and the farm hands during hay season. When the decision was made to eventually sell the dairy cattle, she continued to help Billy Don with the beef cattle business and busy herself with family, church and community.
If you came to the Stella Fish Fry, you would see her not only on the serving line but behind the scenes as well. As time has passed, she continues living in her home in Stella where her four children, seven grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren enjoy visiting and talking about the old days on the farm.
“Of course the “little fifth” generation was just added to the family in March, and we can’t wait to teach him the skills of farm life,” Brooke said.
The second generation is Angie Eubank Russell. She was raised in Stella and attended Minor Hill School and then Prospect Community School after MHS burned. She graduated from Giles County High School.
Angie grew up being a tom-boy as she loved swimming in the creek, hunting and fishing. She also loved helping her grandfather on the dairy farm as a young girl. She was always “his little milkmaid.”
She made her career in nursing, which she always considered her “calling” instead of just a job. Angie just retired this year after a span of 44 years nursing. She not only nursed, but continued to live life on a farm in southwest Giles County where she had cattle, horses and goats. If you stop by to visit, she would love to show off her Kiko goats.
Aside from her nursing career and farm life, her biggest delight has been seeing her two girls, Brooke Greene and Beth Curry, grow to appreciate the land and have children and now grandchildren of their own.
“My mother taught me many things, including the love for the land, respect of others, but most of all to have love and respect for our God,” Angie said. “All of which are strong values I want to pass to my children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.”
Brooke, the third generation, graduated from Giles County High School in 1997 and completed her extensive medical career in surgical first assisting and working in the OR. Having that accomplishment, she has chosen to work alongside her husband, Brian Greene, at their poultry layer business, Wishing Well Farms.
To further extend her roots in the agricultural industry, they have a beef cattle operation and she works part-time at Pulaski’s local Co-op. Funny thing is that Brooke is working under her daughter, Leah Watson Allen, as she is the operations manager at Co-op. Brooke has learned a lot from her mother and grandmother over the years such as love of family, gardening and the passion for getting her hands dirty while planting flowers.
The fourth generation is Leah Watson Allen who graduated from Giles County High School in 2013. She attended the University of Tennessee in Knoxville and earned her degree in Animal Science and Business Management. She is now working at Tennessee Valley Co-op as the operations manager. She loves her job in many ways, but most of all being able to help farmers in all aspects of agriculture and animal health.
Leah and husband Casey are starting their own beef cattle operation. Her agricultural roots run deep, whereas she has helped her great-grandmother with gardening and canning. She also assisted her grandmother in working goats and farm projects and helped her mother in the family poultry barns.
Her son, Statler, is blessed to have firsthand access to the stories, memories and lessons of life in the country — the way it is and the way it was. We hope that he carries on the love for farming, animals and the land, just as the generations before him did.
Wishing you a very Happy Mother’s Day from Giles Paths.
