Frankewing, like several Giles County towns, owes its existence to the railroad. Until 1909, Frankewing had been a part of the old Bradshaw Community, which was an area of farm families and not an actual village.
In 1909, the L&N Railroad began a new and more direct line between Nashville and Decatur, passing through the eastern section of the county. When finished, the line built a depot to the east of Bradshaw, naming it for Frank Ewing, whose influence with state representatives succeeded in securing the appropriation for building the line.
When the railroad became assured, people began to move towards the depot. Among them were Dave Dale, a blacksmith from McBurg, and O.E. West and Bob Storey, who opened a general merchandise store.
These businesses were followed by a grist mill, filling station, bank, church and residences. The village became a thriving center with farmers driving their farm animals to Frankewing for shipping.
Zion Methodist Church, being one of the oldest in the county, is located nearby. The original log structure was erected in 1811 on grounds given by Chip Harwell. The present church was built in 1850, and in the cemetery lie many of the oldest members of the Harwell, Sherrell and Williamson families. Much later a Presbyterian church was built there.
In 1915, a four-teacher school with auditorium was erected. This was consolidated with Beech Hill in 1978.
Today, the business houses have either closed or moved away, but Frankewing remains a thriving community. Its proximity to Highway 64 and I-65, together with several eating places, brings tourist trade. The Bank of Frankewing, Sands Motel, Nick’s Grill and the soon-to-be Junction 64 restaurant, formerly Sarge’s Shack, make this an active community.
The visit to Frankewing on Saturday was a look at the then and now. A short drive down old Highway 64 found only old buildings that were once the heart of Frankewing. The railroad is still very active with freight trains running daily. The lone building on main street is the post office that is now open.
It is easy to see why Exit 14 is the business district now, with the four-lane Highway 64 and Interstate 65.
