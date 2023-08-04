Giles Paths Header

Frankewing, like several Giles County towns, owes its existence to the railroad. Until 1909, Frankewing had been a part of the old Bradshaw Community, which was an area of farm families and not an actual village. 

Frankewing School in 1942 gray web.jpg

Frankewing School in 1942

In 1909, the L&N Railroad began a new and more direct line between Nashville and Decatur, passing through the eastern section of the county. When finished, the line built a depot to the east of Bradshaw, naming it for Frank Ewing, whose influence with state representatives succeeded in securing the appropriation for building the line. 

Old Business District web.jpg

Frankewing's Old Business District
Aerial view of Frankewing web.jpg

An aerial view of Frankewing
Zion Assembly Church of God web.jpg

Zion Assembly Church of God
Nick's Grill web.jpg

Nick's Grill
Junction 64 Restaurant web.jpg

Junction 64, Coming Soon

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.