The fourth Pulaski/Giles County business dating to the 19th century and still active today is Pulaski Water Department. It all began in 1892, not before several citizens of the town voted not to form a water system because of the taxes they would have to pay.
Again, much of the following information comes from “Pulaski History,” written by Nelle Roller Cohen.
When the town of Pulaski was first laid out by the commissars, all the large springs were located, cleaned out and put into use.
The one in the north part of the city was called the Cave Spring because of the large cave that extended along the way, back toward Fort Hill. This spring, at the present time known as the Town Spring, furnished water to the residents of the area.
Another one used for several years came from a cave in back of the Windsor Village, near the Hickory House Restaurant.
Another was at the foot of Sam Davis Park, called Whittenburg Academy Spring, and another was located on East College Street.
These springs were the main source of water in the early days and were controlled by the city board, which took the job very serious, making sure that laws were passed to protect the water supply.
As the town began to grow, many homes were built with cisterns in them for the storage of rain water. Some wells were dug, and, at one time, the city had a well on one corner of the Courthouse. This was used until the water works system was installed.
In 1885, the state General Assembly passed an act to provide $35,000 by a bond issue.
During the 1880s, there were a large number of
destructive fires, and after each one there was talk of a water works. The question was put to a vote that was defeated in 1889. Even in those days, there were people opposed to progress because of increased taxes.
There were more large fires in the town. In 1892, the town citizens held a mass meeting and requested the city board to accept a bid from Thompson and Ridley to install a system of water works in the town.
The committee for the project was composed of J.S. Childers, Thomas Daly and R.H. Porter.
Mr. Childers was the first president of the Pulaski Water Works. The board ordered 32 hydrants to be installed as soon as possible, so that the town would have fire protection.
Laps McCord was the editor of the Pulaski Citizen at that time. He was the first to suggest that Fort Hill be used as a reservoir. The reservoir property consisted of one acre of ground that was bought from Jarrett Phillips in 1892 for $100. This hill was occupied by the federal troops during the war between the states because it overlooked the town. It gave them a chance to keep watch over time. At one time the area was called Fort Lilly for the commander of the federal troops, but for the citizens of Pulaski, it will always be Fort Hill.
When the system was first installed, it was thought that the Cave Spring in the north part of town would furnish enough water. When the plan failed, the town spent about $1,000 in an effort to deepen the well. This was a total loss, and it was not until 1903 that a pumping station was installed and the reservoir filled with water from Richland Creek.
This system was operated by the town until 1917 when it was sold to Tennessee Electric Power Company for $50,000. This did not prove satisfactory, so the town bought it back in 1920 for $35,000.
In 1921, a bond of $40,000 was issued for improvements to the water works system. When work was completed, Pulaski had one of the most modern plants in the South at the time.
For the first time, Pulaski had an abundance of pure water, which was approved by the state Department of Health.
The Light and Water Department was managed by B.F. McGrew, who was made president of the system. When it was installed, several pipes were laid only through the main streets of town.
In 1946, the town voted for $600,000 in improvements to the sewage system. This was completed in 1948 and was the most complete system in the state.
Today, Roger Hays is the Water Department supervisor.
“I have been in this position since 2013. We have 12 employees and some 4,000 water department customers,” Hays said. “We have 20 miles of water lines in the city and 550 fire hydrants.”
Hays added the department also furnishes water to Minor Hill, Tarpley Shop and Fairview districts.
