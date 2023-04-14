Bennett-May was started in 1898 and is one of the oldest business firms still active in 2023.

Now owned and operated by Steve Pierce, it is named Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory and is located at the intersection of the Highway 64 Bypass and Elkton Pike.

257CC574-BFC7-418F-9FC8-1D0CECFB1BF2 web.jpg

Bennett-May Funeral Home, at the corner of West College and Second streets, was deemed structurally unsafe and beyond repair. The landmark structure was torn down in 2012.   Rand Hayes Photo
20230410_093246 web.jpg

Today, Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is located at the corner of the Highway 64 Bypass and Elkton Pike in a sprawling facility that was constructed in 2003.   Cary Jane Malone / Pulaski Citizen  

