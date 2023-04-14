Today, Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is located at the corner of the Highway 64 Bypass and Elkton Pike in a sprawling facility that was constructed in 2003. Cary Jane Malone / Pulaski Citizen
Bennett-May was started in 1898 and is one of the oldest business firms still active in 2023.
Now owned and operated by Steve Pierce, it is named Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory and is located at the intersection of the Highway 64 Bypass and Elkton Pike.
Bennett-May and Company traces its history through four generations of Bennetts. Capt. W.O. Bennett was associated with his son Claude Bennett, who was succeeded by son Monroe. In 1941, Monroe’s son Bill came into the firm.
The firm was started in 1898 when Claude Bennett and Henry Ragsdale bought out the furniture and undertaking business of Oaks and Company, according to Nelle Roller Cohen’s “Pulaski History.” From that point on, there has been a succession of partners in the firm, but always the name “Bennett” came first.
Charley Grigsby was partner in 1906. Emmett Hickman in 1908. Mr. Henry May bought a third interest in 1907; Mr. J.S. Gilbreath was a partner during this time also.
The firm became Bennett May Appleby when Mr. Cecil Appleby came into the organization. Mr. Edgar Ball began working for the firm in 1911 and, in 1917, he bought out Mr. Appleby’s interest and the name was changed to Bennett-May and Company. Mr. May sold his interest to the other two partners in 1930.
The two younger members with the firm were A.D. Ball, son of Edgar Ball, and Bill Bennett, son of Monroe Bennett. A.D. Ball started to work there in 1930 and Bill Bennett in 1941. Both were veterans of World War II. They were also furniture dealers and undertakers, like their fathers before them. Both were licensed morticians.
Today, 128 years later, Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home is in a new, state of the art building, and also has a cremation service.
One of the big changes of years past was that the local funeral home used to also be the ambulance service for the county. This was done for years before the Giles County Ambulance Service began in 1972.
I spoke with current owner Steve Pierce about the funeral home.
“I started with Bill Bennett as an apprentice in 1979, the year that I finished at the John E. Compton School,” Pierce said. “J.W. Carr of Carr and Erwin and Bill Bennett were both very helpful for me, going into the funeral business. Also Mr. Herman Potts of the Woodbine Funeral Home in Nashville.”
Pierce would start his own funeral home in 2003.
“We began the Giles County Funeral Home and later bought Bennett-May with investors, Matt and Bill Rackley.
“In 2012, the decision was made to tear down the old building, and it was a hard decision. We had studied for several years to try to save the building, but it was going to be hard, almost like starting all over.
“Being a local owner of the funeral home, we know the importance of taking care of the community. We tried to mix the trust of Bennett-May in the past with the trust of new and the future.”
Today, the Bennett-May and Pierce staff are Sandy Worsham office manager, who has been there for 20 years; Luke Pierce, embalmer and co-director; Jennifer Lee Mitchell, embalmer and funeral director; Mark Johnson and Ricky Burks. Steve’s daughter-in-law Ashton Pierce is an apprentice funeral director as well.
There are currently four other funeral homes in Giles County — Carr and Erwin, Jordon, Rose of Sharon and New Beginning.
