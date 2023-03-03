Giles County Little League got a big boost from the annual radio auction with a total of nearly $71,000 raised for the league and the many young boys and girls who will be served by the organization.

I have already expressed how Little League baseball meant so much to me — as a player, an umpire, a coach, as a parent of sons, Chris and Jeff, who played, and now as a grandparent of Andrew, Ethan and John Benson, who continue the tradition. 

20230224_150054 web.jpg

Giles County Little League try outs circa 1958 with three boys, Hal Stewart, Willis Clark, Johnny Young, Bob Wiseman and T.C. Fitzgerald.   Submitted
20230225_225224 web.jpg

1958 "Exchange Club" Little League Team at Exchange Park
20230225_225618 web.jpg

Giles County Little League Opening Day, June 1958
IMG_1449 web.jpg

