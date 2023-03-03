Giles County Little League got a big boost from the annual radio auction with a total of nearly $71,000 raised for the league and the many young boys and girls who will be served by the organization.
I have already expressed how Little League baseball meant so much to me — as a player, an umpire, a coach, as a parent of sons, Chris and Jeff, who played, and now as a grandparent of Andrew, Ethan and John Benson, who continue the tradition.
When the 2023 season begins this month, it will be the 66th year of Little League baseball for Giles County.
Little League was founded in 1939 in Williamsport, Penn., as a baseball program. It has become an important part of the childhood development of a large segment of our society and has evolved into a leadership program for children around the globe.
Today, more than 2.5 million young people participate in the Little League program each year. In Giles County, more than 300 young citizens will enjoy Little League baseball at the Exchange Park.
My thanks to Joe Young for helping with this Giles Paths feature on Giles County Little League.
How It All Started
This account appeared in the souvenir program celebrating Giles County Little League’s 50th anniversary at Exchange Club Park in 2008.
The following was written by Horace Bass.
“I was living in Pulaski, but was working in Columbia for the Southern Bell Telephone Company in 1956 and commuting each day. I had two fellow workers that were the managers of two Little League teams in Columbia, which had its playing field behind a knitting mill in the south part of Columbia. They talked about this great organization that was affiliated with the National Little League of America. I attended several of their games after I got off from work. I wanted very much to see this happen in Giles County since I had a 4-year-old son that I wanted to see play baseball someday.
“I found out from my two friends that the area supervisor for the national program was a resident of Columbia. I contacted him and asked what we would have to do in order to organize the program for Giles County. He gave me some pointers, but told me that it would not be possible to have a program that would be an official part of the national program, because every player would have to produce a birth certificate. He said that we could start a program though, that could be later sanctioned by the national program. He suggested that we use school records, etc.
“I was encouraged to get it started. I was president of the Junior Chamber of Commerce at the time and suggested to them that we should sponsor the effort. I was voted down because they did not think they would have enough resources to do it.
“I was determined to get it done. The next day, I went to see my friend, Kermit Smith, who was the coach at Martin College. We have been golf buddies, so I knew we could work together in this effort. He was just as enthusiastic as I was, so I told him that I would start trying to get sponsors of as many teams as I could.
“The next day at work, I began to call as many men of the various civic clubs and businesses that I thought would be interested in sponsorship. I called the presidents of the Exchange Club, Rotary Club and the Lions Club. All of them agreed to present it to their clubs for approval. They assured me that they could do it. I then called the superintendent of General Shoe, Drew Buntley, who was my neighbor, and he said that he definitely would sponsor a team. I called Bob Dotson of Richland Mills and he committed to a team. I then called Jack Richmond, the superintendent of Lemar Shirt Factory, and he agreed. I called Mr. Hardy of Hardy Hosiery Mill, and they were a ‘maybe.’ I called Coffman Gulf Oil Co., and they were not sure. I also called Pure Oil, owned by Tommy and Foster Gordon, and they said ‘maybe.’
“That night, I called Kermit and told him about the great reception. He said he would try to talk the ‘maybes’ into a commitment. He was successful in getting Gulf and Pure Oil to jointly sponsor a team, as well as the Hardys.
“The next thing we did was set a date a couple of Saturdays away for a general meeting of all the kids who were interested in playing, telling the parents to bring their children and proof of age to Sam Davis Park. We went to the Pulaski Citizen and Pulaski Record and WKSR, and they were very cooperative. We notified all the sponsors to select their coaches or managers and to be there so we could have a drawing for their teams. We got a list of the men who were going to be managers, and had a meeting at the Pulaski Fire Hall.
“I can remember some of the men who were there: Campbell Davenport, Bud Richardson, Pinky Rains, Hal Stewart and also another Mr. Rains.
The Hardys, Jack Richmond and Foster Gordon were there, as well as Kermit and myself. There were three or four others that I cannot remember. That night, we made plans for the Saturday meeting, as well as some of the mechanics of the operation. I was elected to be the president and Kermit was the commissioner. We decided that with the eight teams we had committed, we would use Highway 64 as a dividing line and call one side the American League and the other side the National League.
“I do not recall just how many showed up for that meeting, but I believe it was more than 125. We set opening day and people were really getting excited. We were going to have to play the games at Sam Davis Park, where they were already having games with adults and high school and Martin College. We were going to play our games in between these.
“The dimensions for Little League are quite a bit smaller than for regular play, but we were able to move the bases in and play. We acquired a couple of men to umpire, one of which was Leonard Bass, who did quite a bit of umpiring with other teams.
“We played the first few games with the open field and it made it hard for the little fellows to chase the ball all over the outfield, so I went to the hardware store and bought several rolls of chicken wire and then went down to the Stanley Handle Mill, which at that time was located on South First Street. They also manufactured yard sticks, so they gave me several bundles of rejects and I got some fellows to help me and we made an outfield fence with these materials, by weaving the yard sticks in the chicken wire to hold them up and with some iron spikes driven in the ground.
“Everything went pretty well the first year. We would pass the hat and take up collections to pay the expenses, and opened a concession stand to also raise a few funds. When the first season was over, we were able to get better in the organizational aspect and require birth certificates, as we were placed on trial with the national organization. I served as the president for the first two years, then I had to move to Columbia with my work, and other men took over. After I had moved, the league was awarded their membership in the National Little League, after serving the first two years on probation. It is a joy to see how far this program has come and I am proud to have been a part in its beginning. I also give a lot of credit to all those who gave their time in making it such a success, especially Kermit Smith.”
