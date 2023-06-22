Giles Paths Header

The following is an excerpt from “A Brief Sketch of the Settlement and Early History of Giles County, Tennessee” by James McCallum.  

“Gabriel Bumpass and his company opened the first road in the County south from Columbia; it came to Little Bigby by where Pillow’s Mill was, striking the Giles County line at what is now known as Yokley’s Gap, at the headwaters of what is now known as the eastern branch of Big Creek and down the same by Cunningham’s, now John English’s; thence by Andrew Yokley’s, thence a little east of Campbellsville, by the place John I. Morris lives on, thence south on the dividing ridge between Big Creek and little Dry Creek striking Dry Creek where Sam Wilson lives; crossing Weakley Creek at Reed’s ford, near the southeast corner of Reed’s land; thence up Agnew Creek, thence by the Walthall place, known as the William D. Abernathy place; thence to Coopertown, and by the Black place to Richland, crossing at Mrs. Tyree Rodes’ farm, and thence to Crosswater, making a very circuitous route to avoid the large cane. The cane was small on the ridges, and poor land, but very heavy in the creek bottoms, and on the rich land. 

H.C. (Slim) Sigmon color web.jpg

H.C. (Slim) Sigmon
Hyatt, Barry web.jpg

Superintendent of Roads Barry Hyatt will retire at the completion of his current term, which will mark 20 years of service to the citizens of Giles County.   Johnny Phelps / Pulaski Citizen

