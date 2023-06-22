The following is an excerpt from “A Brief Sketch of the Settlement and Early History of Giles County, Tennessee” by James McCallum.
“Gabriel Bumpass and his company opened the first road in the County south from Columbia; it came to Little Bigby by where Pillow’s Mill was, striking the Giles County line at what is now known as Yokley’s Gap, at the headwaters of what is now known as the eastern branch of Big Creek and down the same by Cunningham’s, now John English’s; thence by Andrew Yokley’s, thence a little east of Campbellsville, by the place John I. Morris lives on, thence south on the dividing ridge between Big Creek and little Dry Creek striking Dry Creek where Sam Wilson lives; crossing Weakley Creek at Reed’s ford, near the southeast corner of Reed’s land; thence up Agnew Creek, thence by the Walthall place, known as the William D. Abernathy place; thence to Coopertown, and by the Black place to Richland, crossing at Mrs. Tyree Rodes’ farm, and thence to Crosswater, making a very circuitous route to avoid the large cane. The cane was small on the ridges, and poor land, but very heavy in the creek bottoms, and on the rich land.
“This was called Bumpass’ trail, and was the principal road for emigrants going as far south as Pulaski, and west of Pulaski — for two or three years. The first mails were carried on this route.
“Bumpass, the Buchannans, Ezells, and others, who came about the time they did, raised corn in 1808. Lewis Brown, Lester Morris, Buckner Harwell and his sons, William Crittendn (sic) and his sons, Alexander Tarpley, Robert McNairy, William Wells Sr., and his sons, Mark Mitchell, Jesse Westmoreland, Thos. Westmoreland, W. B. Pepper, Col. L. Cleaveland, Rev. William Calloway and William Abernathy, (father of Chas. C. Abernathy), came in the latter part of 1808, and early in 1809. They all or the most of them made corn in 1809. Cleaveland and Calloway may have made corn in 1808.
“The Westmorelands lived in Davidson County, sent their hands out, and improved places and made crops, but did not move their families out until the latter part of 1809.”
From the Bumpass trail in 1809, we come to the modern roads that connect all of Giles County. Roads were usually gravel taken from nearby creeks. Most Giles County roads were gravel and dirt kept up by road graders. As the automobile came to the county, more roads were needed. The days of horse and buggy were slowly disappearing. More and more better quality roads were beginning to be needed to connect all of the county. In 1935, Giles County’s first road superintendent was H.C. (Slim) Sigmon.
The present road superintendent is Barry Hyatt, who succeeded Pete Britton. I visited with Hyatt last Friday, and we talked roads, old and new.
“I am finishing this term and retiring after 20 years of service,” Hyatt said.
The assistant superintendent is Steve Kelly, who has been with Hyatt since day one. He also will retire after this term.
When Hyatt came to office, there were 52 employees, and there are currently 34.
“We have an outstanding group of employees who have done much to bring our road system to where it is today,” Hyatt said.
The total miles of roads in Giles County is 909.65. Today, there are only 28.43 miles of gravel roads, with a total of 60 roads. Hot mix roads account for 152.83 miles and a total of 80 roads. Double surfaced roads total 728.39 miles.
“That’s a lot of roads to maintain,” Hyatt said, noting however, that, in 2005 and 2006, the watershed program helped to obtain $2 million to help with the road systems.
Plans for this year include paving Buford Station Road from Highway 31 to Highway 31-A and Kerr Hill. The cost of the Buford Station project will be $1,530,800. That’s $186,000 per mile. Kerr Hill will cost $644,900, and the cost per mile is $164,000. Also on the schedule this year for hot mix are Big Dry Creek, Hurricane Creek and Baugh.
There are 314 bridges in the county. The oldest still in use is the one-lane road over Big Creek on Gunter Smith Road near Campbellsville. The newest is the Mark Dunnavant bridge above Campbellsville on Big Creek.
There are currently five bridges scheduled to be replaced. These include Big Dry Creek bridge near Mt. Moriah church, Booth Chapel bridge near Minor Hill and the bridge on Tarpley Shop/ Bunker Hill Road at Indian Creek.
“There are still four tunnel roads in use, and they are at the Beech Hill and Diana Road, one at Petty Hollow Road, Lewter Hollow Road and Lofton Road near Elkton,” Hyatt said.
“We have to keep our road system top notch, and we are working hard to do just that,” Hyatt added. “Thanks to all who have made this possible.”
