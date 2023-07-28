Giles Paths Header

The Prospect community, nestled among the beautiful hills of southern Giles County, near the Alabama line, has been a stronghold of Methodism since the early 1800s. In fact, it is only in recent years that other denominations have established churches there.

Prospect Welcome Sign web.jpg

During the first decade of the 19th century, sometime between 1800 and 1810, several families from East Tennessee who had settled in Huntsville, Ala., traveling west on the Tennessee River, pulled their boats into the banks at the point where the Elk River empties into the Tennessee River.  For some reason, they decided to row up the Elk River to see what lay along the stream.  This act brought them to a point near the present-day Prospect. It is believed that these pioneers made their permanent camp at a point where what is now known as Ford’s Creek empties into the Elk River.

Prospect Bridge beign rebuilt by Union Soldiers web.jpg

Elk River Railroad Bridge Today web.jpg

Prospect United Methodist Church web.jpg

Prospect United Methodist Church web.jpg

Phoenix Chapel Church web.jpg

Rescue Squad Prospect Station web.jpg

