The Prospect community, nestled among the beautiful hills of southern Giles County, near the Alabama line, has been a stronghold of Methodism since the early 1800s. In fact, it is only in recent years that other denominations have established churches there.
During the first decade of the 19th century, sometime between 1800 and 1810, several families from East Tennessee who had settled in Huntsville, Ala., traveling west on the Tennessee River, pulled their boats into the banks at the point where the Elk River empties into the Tennessee River. For some reason, they decided to row up the Elk River to see what lay along the stream. This act brought them to a point near the present-day Prospect. It is believed that these pioneers made their permanent camp at a point where what is now known as Ford’s Creek empties into the Elk River.
No one knows the names of these people who established this settlement, the first in Giles County. Only the name of the leader of the party, James Ford, has been preserved in the name of the small creek that runs through the present town.
The original Prospect or “Old Prospect” was about a mile southwest of the present community. Some of the names of the early pioneers are preserved on the beautiful stained-glass windows in the Methodist Church.
On what is now the T.H. Davis farm, Thomas Abernathy Westmoreland built a large house, a church, a store and a school, and called the settlement Prospect.
The first Methodist meeting place of Prospect was known as “The Campground.” This campground consisted of 15 or 20 tents (not tents as we know them today, more like shacks). They were built of rough logs, dirt floors and rough boards for the roof. They were built in a circle and a brush arbor, a pulpit and rough seats were built in the center. This campground was part of Thomas A. Westmoreland’s settlement and was located about a mile and a half from Prospect on Bethel Road. Great crowds attended.
The first church was built outside the campground in 1830 by Thomas A. Westmoreland for the use of his family, his friends and his slaves. The building was square with two doors, one on the east side for the women and one on the north side for the men. The pulpit was on the west side of the church, facing the women’s door. It was large and high with a door so the preacher could shut himself in, sit down and could not be seen by the congregation.
The first wedding that is thought to have been performed in Prospect was solemnized by the Rev. Thomas D. Harwell between a Miss Simpson and Hannibal Scruggs during one of the camp meetings. It was an elopement, and the father of the bride never forgave the minister.
The Civil War came and a battle was fought between the North and South on Battery Hill, a site overlooking the church. The Northern soldiers quartered in the church and remained until the end of the war to guard the railroad bridge across the Elk River. When they left, they burned the church to the ground.
In 1856, the Central and Southern Railroad was built about a mile from Old Prospect. After the Civil War, the railroad was rebuilt and became the Nashville and Decatur, later leased by Louisville and Nashville Railroad, and remains a part of that system. At the location of the railroad, a depot was built and named Prospect Station. The town was moved to that area.
The Methodists replaced their church with a two-story frame building on a hill overlooking the village and Old Prospect ceased to be a meeting place. Not a vestige of the first church or old campground remains today. After the present church was built in 1907, the frame church on the hill, once the home of Wilson Carter, was sold to the J. Taylor Carter family, which they used as a residence and a place of business known as the J. Taylor Carter and Son Funeral Directors. There are no records telling why this old church was closed.
A new brick church was built at a cost of $6,000 with the exclusion of the stained-glass windows which were paid for by the families who were memorialized. The federal government paid $1,200 as compensation for the burning of the Old Prospect Church after the Civil War.
In 1876, Dr. J.G. Mason and A.J. Reed became trustees of a one-room school. Later a lean-to was added, and it became a two-teacher school. In 1885, a school was erected on a hill in the center of town behind the Methodist Church.
In 1890, a two-room school was erected on a new site. In 1917, another room was added, and the school was designated a high school. In 1951, the old building was renovated and bricked.
In 1978, the county consolidated its schools, sending high school students to Pulaski and elementary students to Elkton.
Today, Prospect has reverted to a rural village with a post office, fire/rescue building and a few churches, with the Methodist church still the predominant institution in the community. All businesses have gone, but the Prospect area is filled with history and beauty. With the Elk River nearby, it is a great place for fishing and boating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.