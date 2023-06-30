Giles Paths Header

“Hear that train coming?” Giles Countians asked each other, as they waited on the train for passengers exiting or to board themselves for travel.  

On a personal note, growing up in the Wales Station area, trains were a big part of our lives. The experience of riding a train was something I did at a young age. From Wales to Pulaski, the cost for a child was 10 cents, and adults were 25 cents. I did travel to Columbia and Athens, Ala., on other trips. 

Ardmore web.jpg

Ardmore Boosters’ Day is celebrated at the Ardmore Depot in the early 1900s.   Submitted
Frankewing web.jpg

“The Hummingbird” L&N train traveling through Frankewing.   Submitted
IMG_2476 web.jpg
Prospect web.jpg

Union soldiers rebuild the railroad bridge over Elk River near Prospect.   Submitted
Pulaski web.jpg

Pulaski Train Depot
Wales web.jpg

Postmaster James Puryear takes the mail from train personnel at the Wales Depot.   Submitted

