“Hear that train coming?” Giles Countians asked each other, as they waited on the train for passengers exiting or to board themselves for travel.
On a personal note, growing up in the Wales Station area, trains were a big part of our lives. The experience of riding a train was something I did at a young age. From Wales to Pulaski, the cost for a child was 10 cents, and adults were 25 cents. I did travel to Columbia and Athens, Ala., on other trips.
Gone are those train rides. No more passenger trains in Giles County, only the CSX freight line. Also, a short line from Florence, Ala., to Pulaski on the old original railroad bed built in the 1850s.
Most people today have never had the experience of riding trains, which was a wonderful means of travel. I was able to make the Memphis to New Orleans round trip on Amtrak with my sons, Jeff and Chris, and later with my wife, Sally. For them, it was their first train ride.
When the train comes through Lynnville now, it is a feeling of yesteryear as it sounds the whistle as it is leaving.
The following are excerpts from the Pulaski Citizen by Claudia Johnson.
1853-59 — Thomas Martin and a group of fellow citizens, including Ben Carter, John A. Jackson, James McCallum and Thomas Buford, petitioned the General Assembly for a charter to build a road from the Alabama state line to Columbia. Martin became president, and stock went on sale for $25 a share and Giles Countians in great numbers became stockholders. The quarterly court invested $275,000.
1858 — CITIZEN announced completion of railroad to Pulaski with switch and turntable in course of erection. Passenger service to Nashville commenced June 30.
1860 — The “Pulaski” (first locomotive) was on the Central Southern tracks on April 27.
1862-65 — Local tracks, bridges and trestles destroyed during Civil War.
1866 — C&S RR merged with two other roads and became the Nashville and Decatur Railroad with William Buford becoming president and maintaining the office in his home at Buford Station.
1871 — Louisville and Nashville Railroad leased the line from Nashville to Decatur, and Pulaski depot was completed.
1884 — First three telephone lines in Pulaski installed at L&N depot, hotel and
Rainey’s Livery.
1885 — Trains brought Confederate veterans from across the state and country to Pulaski for first soldiers’ reunion.
1950s — Passenger trains ceased to operate in Giles County.
1970s — Efforts by preservationists to save historic depots failed, with the final blow being the demolition of the Pulaski depot, the last of more than a dozen that had once operated in the county.
1969 — Tracks and crossties removed from L&N railroad bed in Pulaski.
1988 — The Tennessee Southern Railroad Co. Inc. began operation on former Norfolk Southern track in Florence, Ala., in July.
1989 — On Feb. 1, the TSRR commenced operation on the former CSX Transportation track running from just north of Columbia to Pulaski on the old N & D (Nashville & Decatur) Main and from Columbia to Florence, Ala., on the old NF&S (Nashville, Florence & Sheffield) Main.
2004 — The TSRR interchanges rail traffic with CSX Transportation at Natco located just north of Columbia and all inland barge lines through their Port Facility at Florence where they transfer freight to or from barges on the Tennessee River. The line, in which local businessman Ted Lipman is a partner, is one of only two in the country that volunteers its resources for the annual Santa Train project to deliver packages to underprivileged children in Giles County each holiday season.
