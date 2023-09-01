Giles Paths Header

Stella, a community located approximately 15 miles south of Pulaski, three miles north of the Alabama line, is on the east fork of Shoal Creek, referred to in old deeds as Little Shoal Creek.  About one-half mile north, Tacketts Branch runs into and enlarges the creek, which is made up also of Jones Branch, Hanna Branch and Dog Branch, called on the old deeds, the headwaters of Shoal Creek.

Stella Community Center, Formerly Stella School   Johnny Phelps / Pulaski Citizen
Stella School (1926)   Submitted

No one knows at this date who the first settlers were, but the earliest record is in 1817, when Elijah Anthony settled nearby and erected a watermill called Shores Mill. In what is now the village of Stella, in 1818, James Paisley settled on Shoal Creek, and built a horse mill in 1820.

Pleasant Hill Presbyterian Church   Johnny Phelps / Pulaski Citizen
Stella Cumberland Presbyterian Church (closed)   Johnny Phelps / Pulaski Citizen
Stella Store, owned by Sumpter Tucker, Closed in 1979   Submitted
Stella Methodist Church   Submitted

