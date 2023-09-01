Stella, a community located approximately 15 miles south of Pulaski, three miles north of the Alabama line, is on the east fork of Shoal Creek, referred to in old deeds as Little Shoal Creek. About one-half mile north, Tacketts Branch runs into and enlarges the creek, which is made up also of Jones Branch, Hanna Branch and Dog Branch, called on the old deeds, the headwaters of Shoal Creek.
No one knows at this date who the first settlers were, but the earliest record is in 1817, when Elijah Anthony settled nearby and erected a watermill called Shores Mill. In what is now the village of Stella, in 1818, James Paisley settled on Shoal Creek, and built a horse mill in 1820.
Mrs. Mary E. Gooch established a home on Shoal Creek and raised a crop in 1818. Others who settled the community were Capt. James Barnes, Hezikiah and David Jones, James White, Esq., four families of Brownings, Matt Davenport, Sam and John Hopper, James Hammonds, Asa McGee, John Boyd and Nathan Carroll.
Stella did not receive the name until 1868, and a romantic story has been told that Dr. M.S. Waters, a resident, and the country doctor, named it for a sweetheart of his son, David Waters. At this time, the first store was opened by W.G. Inman of Aspen Hill. From that time until the 1930s, Stella was a thriving country village with stores, a school, churches, country doctor, blacksmith shops, sawmill, grist mill and prosperous homes and farms.
Prominent names in those days were Tom Reagin, father and son, who were blacksmiths, M.F. Hunter, J.D. Coffman, owners of stores, and Peter Kincaid, who had charge of a sawmill.
The first church was the Cumberland Presbyterian, organized in the home of James Paisley in 1818 by Andrew Smith, circuit riding preacher, and Robert Donald. There were six members, Mr. Paisley, his wife, Jane Hannah Paisley, daughters of James and Hannah, and Mrs. Anna Noblett.
Services were held in the Paisley home until 1834 when six acres were given by Mr. Paisley and a church building was erected on the hill overlooking the valley where the present church now stands. This church was known as Pleasant Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
The six acres of land were willed to the Cumberland Presbyterians by James Paisely “for as long as a church is there,” and the deed was made by Jane Hannah Paisley and daughter Jane in 1868. The present church building was erected in 1865. It was then a dominating influence in that part of the county, as there were no other churches in the village and few in the surrounding countryside.
In 1959, the church was renamed the Stella Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Until 1971 or 1972, it kept its traditional two-door configuration where men sat on one side of the church and women on the other, then it was remodeled to its present appearance. Part of the great auditorium was redesigned to include Sunday school rooms and the two doors were removed and one single door located in the center of the front. The large attendance which the church maintained has been reduced, but descendants of the first members faithfully attend its services each Sunday.
As the population grew, the need for a school grew also. A plot of land to be used for the first school was given by W.P. Paisley, son of James Paisley. Included in this plot was land to be used as a cemetery just back of the school. It was then that a post office was opened in Mr. Paisley’s house. With the improvement of travel and mail service, the people of Stella were served by a rural route from Bethel.
Stella Methodist Church was originally known as Mt. Carmel and was located at Tacketts Branch. The church grew out of a revival conducted by Shoal Creek in 1829. In 1922, the church was moved from Tacketts Branch to Stella. The church was under the Bethel-Kedron charge until it was disbanded and demolished in 1964. Among the Methodist ministers who preached there were Wyatt Harwell and J.C. Elkins.
In 1925, a high school was established. Until then, the school was a big two-story building and, in 1926, a new high school was built. The new building had an auditorium, library, home economics room and five classrooms. Latin and French, as well as the usual academic studies, were taught.
In 1937, time and progress prevailed, and Stella became an elementary school again until consolidation was a necessity, and the students were bussed to Minor Hill and Prospect.
A Church of Christ was established and built in Stella in 1936. Mr. R.W. Hazelwood, the last blacksmith to operate a shop there, gave the land. The first church burned, and another was rebuilt.
Also on the road, formerly known as the McConico Hollow, is found the Chestnut Grove Community Church where the Methodists meet.
One of the early families, which contributed much to Stella and the surrounding community, was the Waters family, who were originally from South Carolina, as were others in this area of the county. Dr. M.S. Waters is remembered for the beautiful, shiny black horse he rode to bring comfort, health and babies to the families of the community. Others of this family became doctors also and, though none of them are living in Giles County today, their ancestors are buried in the cemetery.
The General Stores that once prospered throughout the countryside were owned in Stella by M.F. Hunter, J.D. Coffman, Jarrett Long, Smith and Bud Jackson, Boyd Howard, Sumpter Tucker and others.
Today, Stella is like hundreds of villages everywhere with not even a general store remaining.
The drive to Stella Friday was like so many of our Giles County communities, filled with memories of yesteryear. Gone are all the businesses that once were thriving in the area. Gone is the school, however, the Stella Community Center is located in the building. The annual Stella Fish Fry is very popular each year. There are also several churches in the Stella area.
During the drive to Stella, I thought of my dear friend, Elaine Brindley, who was a graduate of Stella School and loves her community like so many others who live in this community or once lived there.
