Part II
Giles County always in my lifetime has been called the Land of Milk and Honey. In my last Giles Paths article, we explored the history of bees and honey. Now it’s milking time. In the first of three Giles Paths articles, we will explore the history of dairy farming in Giles County.
My thanks again to Larry Dickey, Tennessee Valley Co-op outside sales rep.
According to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, today there are only a little more than 170 dairy farms in the state of Tennessee. Two of those are in Giles County — the Flowers Dairy in Liberty Hill and the Miller Dairy in the Bodenham area.
In the 1930s, 40s, 50s and 60s, however, just about all farms had milking operations, from as many as five cows up to 30 or 40. And after the introduction of milking machines, more cows were added to the larger operations.
Giles County milk cows, since the early 1800s, were mainly used as a way of providing milk for the family. Later on, with the demand for milk to be sold, the dairy barns were built. However, on many little farms, the herd was about five-20 cows, all milked by hand.
The milk trucks would come to those farms, pick up the cans of milk and deliver them to Pulaski, Ardmore and Lynnville. Most taken to Pulaski went to the Borden and Kraft Milk Plants. Those milk checks the farmers received twice a month were a blessing to buy goods for the family.
As time progressed, Pulaski Pure Milk Company was started, where the milk products would be processed and sold, even delivered throughout the area.
The big Middle Tennessee Dairy Festival was held every year during the late 1930s and early 1940s. It was a huge event with parades, beauty contests and all the entertainment. Many of the Giles County communities took part.
The accompanying photos show the early dairy industry in Giles County and the Dairy Festival parade.
Next time, I’ll talk with Brian and Morgan Flowers who own one of the two dairy operations left in Giles County.
