Giles County always in my lifetime has been called the Land of Milk and Honey. In my last Giles Paths article, we began exploring the history of the dairy industry in Giles County. Now we turn to those operating today. My thanks to Flowers Creamery, Larry Dickey, Cara Moore and Hannah Moore for their help.
The month of June is over, but for many years it has been known as Dairy Month. In the early years, milking cows and small dairy farms were the livelihood of many Giles Countians; that milk check every two weeks was the only income for many small farmers.
Decades ago, there were huge parades during the month of June. Just like many other treasures, these are now only memories.
Not so for Brian and Morgan Flowers, however. They operate one of only two remaining Giles County dairies, with only a little more than 170 dairy farms in the entire state of Tennessee. The Flowers operation is located near Campbellsville in Liberty Hill.
Brian Flowers’ family has been in the dairy business for 43 years, started Grade A.
In the past year, they have added cheese to their line of dairy products. They have quickly grown this operation and are noted for producing high-quality, hand-crafted cheese from start to finish.
Brian grew up on his family dairy farm in Giles County and certainly learned a lot from his family.
“I always wanted to do more than just milk the cows and sell the milk,” he said. “I wanted to expand into making the full circle of producing my own feed all the way to selling the cheese in the store.”
The 1994 graduate of Richland High School said when he met Morgan he wasn’t sure, with her being a graduate of the University of Memphis Law School, that dairy farming was going to be her love.
“That changed quickly,” Morgan said. “I love the great people of Giles County, especially around our home community of Campbellsville. They have certainly been supportive of Brian and I.”
The Flowerses are equal owners of the Cheese and Dairy business.
“I handle the farm side of the operation and Morgan focuses on the creamery,” Brian said. “We are grateful and blessed to be able to work together sharing ideas and goals, and using our individual skills.
“Morgan is in public relations and I’m in cow relations,” he said laughing.
“We currently have 50 Jersey cows that have the higher butter fat content so their milk is used in the creamery’s small-batch cheese,” Brian added. “The milk from our 100 Holsteins is high volume and is sold in the traditional fashion.”
The only ingredient not grown on the Flowers’ farm is cotton seed, which they get from a local gin. The Dairy’s calf starter feed and minerals are supplied by Tennessee Valley Co-Op in Lynnville, which offers a lot more products.
Kyle Doggett, manager of Lynnville Co-Op, and Brian are lifelong friends, and neighbor Larry Dickey is outside sales person for Tennessee Valley Co-Op.
“They both have been wonderful, always willing to go the extra mile to help,” Brian said. “I feel like our girls — the 150 cows — are the real MVPs of the farm. They show up for work two times a day, 365 days a year. Holidays and all. No time off.”
In addition to the milk they offer, the Creamery provides a variety of cheeses, including White Cheddar, Southern Sharp Cheddar, Middle Tennessee Mild Cheddar, No. 2 Jack, Nashville Hot Pepper Jack, Liberty Hill Gouda and Giles County Colby. They also have fresh curds and four-cheese gift box sets.
These products are sold through the Flowers Creamery store front, at farmers markets, online and wholesale to retailers.
“We want to get our products to as many as possible, and retailers are one of the best ways” Morgan said. “We have over 30retailers and are adding more each month.
“We also love showing our operation to families and student groups. Many have never seen a dairy operation. Brian and I feel that this is our way of making these students aware of the farm-to-table experience — from the feed we put into the ground to the cheese they are eating to the milk they are drinking.”
Yes, the dairy industry has taken a sharp decline in recent years, but the Flowerses are doing their part to keep it going in the Liberty Hill Community.
“This is the life we have chosen and Brian and I love it very much,” Morgan said. “We are passionate about the farm we have built and look forward to the future.”
Brian and Morgan agree that Flowers Dairy and Creamery is a calling, that they love what they do and would have it no other way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.