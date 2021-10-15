Giles County has traditionally been known as the “Land of Milk and Honey.” In these next Giles Paths installments, we will look at the history through the years of milk and honey in Giles County, beginning this week with honey.
My thanks to Larry Dickey, Outside Sales for Giles County Co-op, for his help with these articles on milk and honey. And also to Dennis Moore for his help with the “honey” article.
Unlike the dairy industry, there are still some 70 bee keepers in Giles County — those who are members of the Giles County Bee Keepers Association. And more still who have bees who are not members.
In the past, just about all the farms in the county had a few dairy cows and a bee hive or two. Now, in the dairy industry, Giles County has only two — The Flowers Dairy at Liberty Hill and The Miller Dairy on Agnew, near Bodenham.
The old saying, “busy as a bee” certainly is true in the case of the honey bee.
There are two sexes and two female castes of bees: male drones and female queens and workers.
Male drones primarily exist for the purpose of reproduction. They are produced by the queen if she chooses not to fertilize an egg or by an unfertilized laying worker. Drones take 24 days to develop and may be produced from summer through to autumn, numbering as many as 500 per hive. They are expelled from the hive during the winter months when the hive’s primary focus is warmth and food conservation.
Drones have large eyes used to locate queens during mating flights. They do not defend the hive or kill intruders, and do not have a stinger.
Female worker bees are produced from an egg the Queen has selectively fertilized from stored sperm. Workers typically develop in 21 days. A typical colony may contain as many as 60,000 worker bees.
Workers exhibit a wider range of behaviors than either Queens or drones. Their duties change as they age, beginning with cleaning out their own cell after eating through their capped brood cell, feeding the brood, producing wax, carrying food, guard duty and foraging.
Workers have the pollen basket, glands that produce beeswax, brood-feeding glands and barbed stingers.
Queen bees are created when worker bees feed a single female larvae an exclusive diet of food called “royal jelly.” Queens are produced in over-sized cells and develop in only 10 days. Each hive has only one queen.
The matings of the queen range from 42 to 69 drones.
Unlike worker bees, the stingers of queen bees are not barbed. They also lack the glands that produce beeswax.
Once mated, queen bees may lay up to 2,000 eggs per day.
All honey bees live in colonies where the workers sting intruders as a form of defense and alarmed bees release a pheromone that stimulates the attack response of other bees. Workers usually die after stinging.
Dennis Moore has his bees in northern Giles County, on Fry Branch Road near Waco.
“I am the third generation of bee keepers,” Moore said.
Beekeeping has been a love of the Moore family throughout the years.
“I have gone just about all over the county picking up swarms of bees and bring them back to the hives, which number from 10 to 20.
“I have what is known as a two-deep super and 10 shallows. I recently took 23 gallons from that hive.
“I got started some 20 years ago when Jim Underwood gave me bees.”
It takes 12 bees to make a teaspoon of honey in their lifetime. So busy as a bee is certainly true.
Larry Dickey and David Bolden are also beekeepers who just love their work. Both are life-long friends who graduated from Campbellsville High School.
The pair recently robbed their hives at the Bolden home north of Campbellsville.
“I don’t have any honey to sell at this time, just for my own use,” Dickey said.
“There are several bee products,” Larry said. “Honey, beeswax, bee bread, bees as food, propolis and royal jelly.”
There are challenges in beekeeping, Bolden said.
“In cold temperatures, honey bees stop flying,” Bolden said. “When the temperature drops under 50 degrees, they crowd into an area of the hive to form a ‘winter cluster.’ The worker bees huddle around the queen bee at the center of the cluster, shivering to keep the center between 81 degrees at the start of winter and 93 degrees once the queen resumes laying.
“The worker bees rotate through the cluster from the outside to the inside, so that no bee gets too cold.”
With 70-plus bee keepers in Giles County, the Land of Bee Keeping is still going strong.
