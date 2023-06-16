The old saying: “The mail must go through,” used to be at post offices all across the nation.
Long before telephones, telegraphs and air mail, the mail made its way to all of the big cities, small villages and all across the land. There was a mailbox at every household. The mail was delivered by Pony Express, Wells Fargo, stage lines, trains, aircraft, ships and small water boats.
Mail was very important from the 1 cent stamp to the current cost of 63 cents. Time was, all letters and packages were delivered by mail, including social security checks and letters from loved ones who were serving in wars all over the world.
At one time, there were post offices located in almost every community in GilesCounty.
On a personal note, my first mailing address was Route 1, Wales, Tenn., and the postmaster was my dear friend, the late James Puryear, who served the Wales Post Office from 1947 until it closed in 1974. James then went on to serve as postmaster at Goodspring until he retired.
The following is a brief history of mail in Giles County.
Gabriel Bumpass was appointed the first postmaster of Pulaski in 1811. Bumpass was one of the five commissioners appointed by the General Assembly to lay off the town. The small amount of mail brought into Pulaski at that time was delivered by horseback riders over the rough trails that led from one settlement to another. In later years, stagecoaches delivered the mail on regular trips to and from Pulaski. In the early days, the post office was probably located in the tavern or inn which was used as a stopping place for the coaches.
Up until 1915, when the present Pulaski post office was completed between First and Second streets on College Street, the post office was located in a number of places which were rented by the United States Postal Department. Early records give the site that was the east side of the Square in 1849.
The Rural Free Delivery routes were established in December 1901. The first carriers leaving the local office were Will Rose, Will Bunch, Miss Nellie Deacon, J.C. Roller, O.W. King and Buck Holt. Two more routes were added in 1903, and these were served by S.W.S. Eslick and Frank Marti.
It was just 10 years after the Rural Free Delivery was started that Pulaski also had the same advantage. Marcus Ethridge, Tate, Anderson and O. W. Price were the first city carriers. A fourth route was added later to take care of the city’s growth.
Another forward step in the postal service was the establishment of the parcel post in 1913.
Citizens of Pulaski and surrounding areas are very proud of the beautiful building which houses the Pulaski Post Office. The lot for the building was bought from Miss Ladye Ballentine in 1908 for $4,500. The cost of the building itself was $46,311.44. The cornerstone was laid with ceremonies by the Masonic Lodge in 1914. The American flag was first raised on the pole at its present location in July 1915.
As Pulaski grew and progressed, so did its postal service, until it had reached the point where it could be elevated to first class in 1945.
My wife, Sally, and I made the county-wide journey last Friday to take pictures at each post office, starting at Lynnville and south to Pulaski. From Pulaski, we traveled to Goodspring, Minor Hill, Prospect, Ardmore and Elkton. We finished our trip by visiting Frankewing. Pictures of each location and the current postmaster accompany this installment.
