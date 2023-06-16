Giles Paths Header

The old saying: “The mail must go through,” used to be at post offices all across the nation.

Long before telephones, telegraphs and air mail, the mail made its way to all of the big cities, small villages and all across the land. There was a mailbox at every household. The mail was delivered by Pony Express, Wells Fargo, stage lines, trains, aircraft, ships and small water boats.

Pulaski Post Office web.jpg

Pulaski; Postmaster Pearl M. Barman
Lynnville Post Office web.jpg

Lynnville; Officer-in-Charge Bonnie Dickerson
Frankewing Post Office web.jpg

Frankewing; Officer-in-Charge Jana L. Stewart
Prospect Post Office web.jpg

Prospect; Officer-in-ChaRge Connie Pope
Minor Hill Post Office web.jpg

Minor Hill; Postmaster Frances Joyce Craig
Goodsprings Post Office web.jpg

Goodspring; Postmaster Bonnie L. Dickerson
Elkton Post Office web.jpg

Elkton; Officer-in-Charge Paul J. Mitchell
Ardmore Post Office web.jpg

Ardmore; Officer-in-Charge Shera L. Hunt

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.