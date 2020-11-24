Nov. 14, 1809, Giles County was established by an act of the legislature. Since that day, 211 years ago, we in this county of Giles have celebrated Thanksgiving and Christmas.
They are two of the most beloved holidays — Thanksgiving where we indeed have so much to be thankful for, and Christmas, the birth of Jesus Christ.
These have been very trying times this past year with COVID-19 and much suffering and heartache. While there seems to be hope on the way, we still have not yet seen the light at the end of the tunnel — every time there seems to be a train coming.
As my grandmother would say, after you had talked about all the bad things that happened during the day, “Did the sun come up this morning?”
“Oh yes,” I would say.
“Then if it doesn’t come up tomorrow, then you do have a problem.”
That was her answer to everything.
Looking back and reflecting on the year 2020, maybe we all just need to take a step back and be thankful for all the good things in our lives. Sure, there are many losses and hardships, and I am sure all of those 211 years of Giles Thanksgivings have not all been without trouble, and yet we did overcome those.
There are those who wish to not have Thanksgiving and Christmas. No family gatherings, limit the number of family members who can be there at your house, and we could go on and on. Different states have different rules, and do they make sense? In my humble opinion, heck no! No more than 10 people at a gathering, yet we can go to the local Wal-Mart where there are hundreds. No church services, yet go to Home Depot — same story as Wal-Mart. Choice is what makes our country great.
If we choose to have family at Thanksgiving, then we should do so, because we want to — not because government tells us not to.
Let’s celebrate Thanksgiving and pray for the many things we do have — church, family, friends and freedom. Many people of this world cannot be thankful for those things.
Grandma was right. The sun came up this morning. And it will come up Thanksgiving Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.